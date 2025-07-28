Ex-Cavs Teammate Shares Big Jarrett Allen Update Amid Cleveland Exit Rumors

Will Jarrett Allen be traded? That’s the question hanging over Cleveland’s offseason, especially after a flurry of big moves has already reshaped the NBA landscape. Despite the Cavaliers finishing with the second-best record in the regular season, the fit between Allen and Evan Mobley continues to draw skepticism. Two non-shooting bigs in today’s NBA often spell trouble for floor spacing — and Allen’s $20 million salary may be the cost Cleveland is willing to cut for some cap flexibility.

But while front-office chatter swirls around his future, Jarrett Allen found a perfect escape from the noise — by tying the knot.

His former Cavs teammate Isaac Okoro gave fans a glimpse into the big day through his Instagram story, sharing a fun clip of Allen’s wedding to longtime girlfriend Jordyn January. The couple was seen tearing up the dance floor to none other than High School Musical’s “We’re All In This Together.” Even Dean Wade, one of Allen’s groomsmen, got in on the action, busting out some moves as the wholesome scene unfolded. Okoro kept filming, but it’s safe to assume the nostalgia of the Disney classic got to him, too.

