Ex-Nuggets Star Warns Giannis Antetokounmpo as NBA Rules Might Backfire on Greece at EuroBasket

Bosnia and Herzegovina is preparing for Tuesday. It’s a big day to say the least, considering the mammoth task that lies ahead of Jusuf Nurkic & Co. Any guesses? Yes, stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 2x NBA MVP is one of the most difficult players to stop even on a bad day, and has simply dominated in the two games he played for his country, adding 58 points and 15 rebounds during this time. There’s a reason fans call the 30-year-old the Greek Freak, and he has wasted no time. But well, well, just when things were going smooth for Greece, Nurkic has dropped a warning…

For EuroBasket Group C, the clash feels cinematic: Jusuf Nurkic versus Giannis Antetokounmpo. One leans on bruising paint battles, the other storms through with unstoppable speed and power. Nurkic must attempt the brutal task of building the wall if Bosnia seeks a second win. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has already stacked 58 points and 15 rebounds on 74.2% shooting, crushing Italy and Georgia with unparalleled dominance.

So, the target is simple, “You’ve got to slow down Giannis. You’ve got to build the wall for him,” Jusuf Nurkic confessed. “He’s not the only one. We have to contain everybody else. We can’t allow so many threes like tonight. When we build the wall, we’ve got to still protect the three-point line. That’s going to be a key. Slow him down on the fast break, which is his number one thing to do.”

The Bosnian Beast has battled Giannis Antetokounmpo 10 times in the NBA thus far with Giannis winning eight times, undoubtedly enough to know the challenge never fades. Yet this time feels different, as the Greek Freak now commands the floor at the five. “Obviously, he will have to defend too,” Nurkic noted. “But at the end of the day, just stop him in transition and live with his shots. Generally, he’s sucked at those defenses the last few years he’s played in EuroBasket. But it’s not only him, so we will be ready.”

Nurkic’s argument gains weight when the spotlight shifts to the rulebook. EuroBasket and the NBA live in different worlds, and Giannis must adjust to thrive. The challenge now is clear: he has to bend his game around stricter calls and still push Greece toward victories. This brings us to the real difference maker.

Jusuf Nurkic reveals the differences between Giannis Antetokounmpo in NBA and FIBA play

“Of course he’s different. In the NBA he has so much space, with shooters like Brook Lopez spreading the floor, he’s almost unstoppable,” Jusuf Nurkic emphasized. “Here it’s another game — no defensive three seconds, so much happening in the paint — but he’s still a dominant player,” the Bosnian center said.

EuroBasket under FIBA rules takes a sharp turn from the NBA and NCAA, with no defensive three second violation to worry about. In the NBA and NCAA, defenders must leave the paint within three seconds unless guarding, but FIBA lets them camp freely. This shift fuels tougher defensive walls, forcing offenses to answer with quick ball swings, mid range shots, or crafty movement to shake the giants inside.

This becomes more important when you consider the extent of scoring Giannis produces from inside the paint. Dominant aerially and always willing to take on defenders inside, Antetokounmpo is bound to feel the brunt of the change in rules, as defenders will no longer need to worry about rushing out, reducing the chances of them being passed for easy looks inside.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the same time, the 31-year-old center believes only coach Vassilis Spanoulis can unlock Giannis Antetokounmpo’s full power in FIBA play. He stressed that the Greek legend holds the key to maximizing the Greek Freak’s impact on the international stage. For Nurkic, if Spanoulis cannot find the answer, then no one else ever will.

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be storming through EuroBasket, but Jusuf Nurkic stands ready. To raise the wall and test every ounce of his power. The Bosnian Beast understands how FIBA’s rules tilt the battle and knows the challenge never rests when Giannis commands the five. He believes only Vassilis Spanoulis can truly unlock the Greek Freak. Yet beyond the hardwood, Giannis showed his humanity by inviting young fans as one family, a gesture that went viral and reminded everyone this story is bigger than the game.