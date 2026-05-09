Ex-Pistons HC, Charles Barkley’s Close Friend Provides Major Update Amid 5th Cancer Battle

Just weeks after sharing a broadcast booth with Charles Barkley during the NCAA Tournament First Four, one of college basketball’s most recognizable voices finally received a genuinely encouraging update in his fifth cancer battle. Doctors found no cancer spread to the brain following a recent MRI, delivering the strongest positive development since the shocking diagnosis became public last month.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That voice belongs to legendary ESPN broadcaster and former Detroit Pistons head coach Dick Vitale, who revealed the update Saturday morning on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Received gr8 news from my oncologist that results of MRI of my head yesterday showed that ZERO CANCER spread to the brain. Now praying that the Immunotherapy wipes out the Melanoma on my lungs & liver. I feel fantastic & was shocked 4 weeks ago when Pet Scan showed the cancer,” Vitale posted.

The update arrives less than a month after the legendary ESPN broadcaster and former Detroit Pistons head coach revealed doctors had discovered melanoma in his lungs and liver following an exhausting stretch of PET scans, CT scans, MRIs, bloodwork, and a biopsy. Vitale immediately began immunotherapy treatment afterward, and Saturday’s clean brain scan now stands as the biggest positive development since the diagnosis became public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vitale’s battle against cancer stretches back to 2021, when he was first diagnosed with melanoma before later revealing lymphoma as well. In 2023, he underwent treatment for vocal cord cancer that severely affected his voice. A year later, doctors discovered cancer in his lymph nodes, leading to surgery in 2024. By January 2025, Vitale was once again declared cancer-free and cleared to return to broadcasting.

ADVERTISEMENT

He returned to ESPN broadcasts in February 2025 for Duke vs. Clemson after spending nearly two years away from the booth. Just over a year later, he received his fifth diagnosis. Even then, Vitale approached it with the same optimism that has defined every stage of this fight.

“I’ve beaten melanoma. I’ve beaten lymphoma. I’ve beaten vocal cord cancer. I’ve beaten lymph node cancer. I’m four for four, and I’m fully confident I’m going to make it five for five.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s MRI result represented the most encouraging development since Vitale announced the diagnosis. Melanoma spreading to the brain is one of the most serious complications doctors monitor once the disease reaches major organs, which makes the clean neurological scan especially significant. With that concern removed for now, the focus shifts fully toward immunotherapy targeting the cancer in his lungs and liver.

At 86 years old, Vitale continues to describe himself as feeling “fantastic” despite undergoing treatment for a fifth time. That relentless optimism has become one of the defining traits of his public battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vitale Continued Raising Millions For Pediatric Cancer Research During Treatment

Throughout every diagnosis, Vitale has consistently shifted attention toward pediatric cancer research and the children fighting battles far tougher than his own. Earlier this month, the 21st annual Dick Vitale Gala in Sarasota raised a record $21 million for pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation, pushing the event’s lifetime total past $125 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve lived a hell of a life, and I’m more motivated than ever to raise money for kids battling cancer,” Vitale said after announcing his latest diagnosis. “No child should ever have to go through what I’ve experienced.”

Vitale attended the gala despite being in the middle of immunotherapy treatment.

Imago ESPN analyst Dick Vitale in 2022.

Vitale holds a contract with ESPN through the 2027-28 season, a detail the network made public as a statement of institutional belief in his eventual return to the booth. The outpouring of support when his diagnosis broke was immediate and cross-sport. Adam Schefter, Sage Steele, and Ed Werder were among those publicly posting prayers, alongside coaches, players, and universities across college basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Barkley, who reunited with Vitale during March’s NCAA Tournament coverage, has been among the many prominent voices publicly supporting him throughout the battle. Support has poured in from coaches, players, broadcasters, and universities across the basketball world since the diagnosis became public.

Saturday’s update finally gave Vitale’s family, friends, and supporters something tangible to celebrate. The MRI showed no cancer spread to the brain. The immunotherapy treatments continue. And the man who has already beaten cancer four separate times still believes he is going to improve to 5-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

We continue wishing Dick Vitale a full and speedy recovery.