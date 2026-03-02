Ex-ESPN Analyst Says Lakers Are “Sorry” to Sign Deandre Ayton as Teammates Show Distrustful Sign

Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Are the Los Angeles Lakers dealing with Deandre Ayton‘s “bad ways” that the Portland Trail Blazers reportedly dealt with less than a year ago? It is no secret anymore that he is not happy with his role with the Lakers. However, his public outburst about his dissatisfaction with his current role is drawing pushback.

After a video of LeBron James and Luka Doncic reacting to one of Ayton’s plays went viral, former ESPN analyst Amin Elhassan joined the hunt. In the last seconds of the Lakers vs the Sacramento Kings games, an open pass from James to Ayton. After initially losing the ball, Ayton controlled it, but remained focused on scoring, while wide-open Austin Reaves and Doncic kept calling for the pass. The video zoomed in, showing disgruntled reactions from Lakers superstars.

Elhassan slammed the Lakers player for his Clint Capela comment and questioned his contribution to the Lakers team.

“Clint Capela is a guy who contributes to winning. DeAndre Ayton is a guy who has great potential, but someone who misses the overall point,” Elhassan said in his appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “Who the hell are you, DeAndre Ayton? What success have you had to feel like this? You guys are fighting to keep the Suns, who are incredibly short-handed, off your back.

“Who are you to have the disease of me? You’re gonna have the other sniffles of me. I don’t want to hear you sneeze about me. Nobody wants to hear you talk like that. You’re not that important of a person to that team. They wish you were Clint Capela. You’re not Clint Capela, and they are sorry for that.”

In all fairness to Ayton, he has excellent potential. He had more versatility in his offense than Capela. However, despite being the No. 1 pick in the draft, he hasn’t had a better career than the Houston Rockets’ big man. Capela has been more impactful in winning than Ayton, serving as a formidable frontcourt presence. He stuck to his role as a rebounder and shot blocker during his previous stint with the Rockets and the Hawks.

On the other hand, Ayton’s role has been a big conundrum for his teams. He is not a shot blocker nor an enforcer around the rim. Despite his ability to make midrange shots, Ayton has barely seen his team use him the way he really wants to. The Lakers are yet another team that is slowly finding it out the hard way.

Why are Deandre Ayton’s numbers shrinking with the Lakers?

When the Lakers signed Ayton during the offseason, there were concerning reports from Portland. The Blazers had waived Ayton, and according to some reports, Portland had been dealing with Ayton’s “bad behavior” inside the locker room and during games. The Blazers, under Chauncey Billups, saw Ayton’s role on the team shrink, and the Lakers are now seeing why.

Ayton was seen as a significant factor for the Lakers, who could solve their rebounding, inside scoring, and defense in the paint. However, the result hasn’t been as hoped for. The Purple & Gold are recording -2.7 offensive rebounding, and -1.0 overall, fewer blocks, and a worse offensive rating when Ayton is on the floor. For a big man, these numbers are precisely the opposite of the reason why the Lakers signed him in the first place.

Yes, Ayton does have a point in highlighting that the Lakers can’t just use him in Capela’s role, especially given his offensive skills. However, what he takes as an insult is the considerable stature he is comparing himself to.

Capela was one of the league’s most dominant rebounders and defenders inside the paint. Ayton has to understand that he is playing alongside LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, three of the top scorers in the league.

The Lakers have an incredible offense, but lack a defensive big man on the roster. Ayton can either provide that to the Lakers, or JJ Redick might eventually take him out of the rotation.

If he can show energy running down the floor, the Lakers will find a way to get him involved. His effort has been the biggest issue for every team he’s been on, and the Lakers are also facing the same reality.

