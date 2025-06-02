Ex-ESPN Host’s Trade Proposal Sends Kevin Durant to Knicks as Key Karl-Anthony Towns Ties Emerge in Phoenix

Bill Simmons isn’t new to tossing out wild trade ideas on his podcast. But every once in a while, one lands with a strange kind of logic—the type that sounds insane at first and then, ten minutes later, has you texting your group chat like, “Wait, is this actually genius?” That’s exactly what happened when he casually suggested: Karl-Anthony Towns for Kevin Durant.

At first, it sounds like pure NBA fanfiction. Durant to the Knicks? KAT to the Suns? But then you think about it—and Simmons breaks it down. “Durant has a year left, but you can extend him. The salaries actually work as a one-for-one.”

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. Towns and Devin Booker? They go way back. Kentucky days, same dorm, same agent. Simmons recalls, “We got pitched this at The Ringer in 2019: Towns, Booker, and Russell all wanted to do a podcast together… We were like, ‘There’s no way.’ But now, we would have the technology.”

That friendship isn’t just nostalgia. The Suns have been stuck, struggling with chemistry and identity since Chris Paul left. Durant’s talent is undeniable, but the fit just hasn’t been perfect. Simmons puts it bluntly: “Is that a way to get out of the Durant business?”

On the flip side, imagine the Knicks. Kevin Durant in Madison Square Garden? The Knicks haven’t had a Finals appearance in 26 years, and here’s a chance to make a real splash. Simmons jokes, “You can talk yourself into Mitchell Robinson, 30 minutes a game. You’re out of the Towns defense business.”

Because let’s be honest, Towns hasn’t been perfect for New York. Behind the scenes, frustration with his defense is real—missed coverages, poor communication. According to The Athletic, it got to the point where teammates doubted if he fully grasped the defensive scheme.

And here’s the personal twist: Knicks president Leon Rose was Towns’ agent before he took the Knicks job. His right-hand man, “Wide Wes” Wesley, also has a long-standing relationship with Towns. Moving KAT would mean Rose is moving on from a former star client, which adds layers to this trade talk.

But business is business. Durant’s deal is shorter and more flexible. Towns is locked into a hefty contract that could become a burden if things don’t improve. Simmons calls it “a one-year run with Durant,” but really it’s a gamble with big potential payoff.

Sure, the trade’s complicated by salary cap rules—the Suns are way over the apron, so it might need a third team or some rookie salaries to make it work. But at its core? This swap makes weird sense for two teams stuck in tough spots.

Bill Simmons threw it out there as a wild idea. Now? It feels like one worth texting your group chat about. Karl-Anthony Towns for Kevin Durant. Say it again—it sounds crazy, but maybe it’s just genius.

Why the Knicks Could Really Use Kevin Durant Right Now

For all the chaos that surrounds a hypothetical KAT-for-KD trade, the logistics aren’t as far-fetched as you’d think. Salaries? Practically identical. Kevin Durant’s owed $54.7 million next season as the last year of his contract’s extension without a player option. Towns? His supermax kicks in at $53.1 million and balloons past $60M. That’s close enough to keep the accountants calm—at least until the apron rules hit.

But here’s where things get spicy: the Suns are deep into second-apron territory, meaning a simple one-for-one swap is off the table. To make it work under the new CBA, Phoenix and New York would need to get creative. That could mean tossing in rookie-scale contracts—Pacome Dadiet to Phoenix, Oso Ighodaro to New York—or looping in a third team like the Wizards to absorb bad salary and snag a future pick. But second-apron rules prevent using them for salary aggregation, limiting their utility to balancing exact salary matches or as trade assets.

Suddenly, we’re not just talking about a trade—we’re talking about full-blown trade theater.

On paper, it still makes a surprising amount of sense. Kevin Durant, even at 36, just averaged 26.6 points on 52.7% shooting and 43% from deep. Karl-Anthony Towns, meanwhile, put up 24.4 points and 12.8 during the regular season, started the All-Star Game, made All-NBA Third Team, and added 21.4 points and 11.6 rebounds in the playoffs.

From the Knicks’ perspective, swapping KAT for KD is about cleaning up their on-court identity. Durant gives them a plug-and-play offensive killer who can coexist with Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges without clogging the lane. Thibodeau finally gets a switchable closing five, and Mitchell Robinson reclaims full paint duties without Towns drifting into his space. The fit? Chef’s kiss.

Phoenix, on the other hand, wouldn’t be punting on contention—they’d be recalibrating. Towns brings a different flavor of star: a stretch big who can space for Booker and Beal, take pressure off both, and give the Suns a new offensive rhythm. Pair him with a steady point guard like Tyus Jones and a re-signed Royce O’Neale, and the result might actually look like a basketball team, not a vanity project.

And behind the trade machine is the real juice. Towns’ long-standing ties to Leon Rose and World Wide Wes. Phoenix’s Durant dilemma. New York’s culture tug-of-war. This isn’t just about cap sheets and shooting splits—it’s about timing, legacy, and admitting when it’s time to pivot.