Ex-Warriors Star Gets Traded Twice Within 4 Days for 8th Career Team

The NBA trade window can turn whimsical at times, for fans and players alike. In 2015, Luke Ridnour stole every headline in the league after being traded four times in one week. Ten years later, Dennis Schroder went through a similar frenzy, moving through four franchises in just 24 hours as part of three separate trades. Now, another former Golden State Warriors star has found himself caught up in a similar situation.

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Buddy Hield is headed to his eighth NBA team after being traded twice in just four days. The veteran sharpshooter first moved from the Atlanta Hawks to the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week, only for Charlotte to flip him shortly after. What is the actual benefit behind these quick moves, though?

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“The Chicago Bulls are trading Rob Dillingham to the Charlotte Hornets for Buddy Hield and cash,” ESPN insider Shams Charania reported. “The Hornets create a $9.6 million trade exception and take in $3 million less in salary. Chicago gets cash to make up for a good chunk of the difference in salaries.”

Buddy Hield’s acquisition improves perimeter shooting and roster spacing. Only Jalen Smith and Norman Powell hit 37 percent-plus from beyond the arc with decent volume last season from Chicago, while Hield’s career 39 percent from three adds key support. But there was a dip in Hield’s production last season.

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Last season, the 33-year-old appeared in 44 games for the Warriors, averaging eight points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting a career-low 34.4 percent from three. At the trade deadline, Golden State shipped him to Atlanta because they were actively seeking a big man (Kristaps Porzingis). But his minutes didn’t improve there.

Hield appeared in only seven games for Atlanta after the trade, averaging 5.1 points while shooting 41.2 percent from three. But in his final regular-season game, Hield delivered a lights-out shooting display, finishing with 31 points on 12-for-18 shooting, knocking down 7 of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc. The Bulls will be hoping for more of exactly that.

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The strategy to acquire Hield focuses on offensive development for young players Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis under new coach Tiago Splitter, whose former team, Portland, led in three-point attempts but ranked poorly in percentage.

Hield will also play with Josh Giddey, a pass-first PG, and Norman Powell, a talented 3-and-D player. He shouldn’t have trouble finding a rotation spot alongside them and Tre Jones.

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But how do the NBA rules allow Hield to be traded twice in less than a week? Analyst Bobby Marks noted that Hield’s salary is not aggregated with another player’s. “He has $9.7M and $10.1M ($0 GTY) left on his contract,” Marks wrote.

Cap analyst Keith Smith also stated, “The Bulls will go over the salary cap by acquiring Buddy Hield for Rob Dillingham. Still $34.6M away from the luxury tax.”

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The move also benefits the Hornets. After trading LaMelo Ball, GM Jeff Peterson traded for Dorian Finney-Smith to acquire three second-round picks, then traded Finney-Smith to acquire cash, Ryan Nembhard, and Buddy Hield. And now, the Charlotte front office trades Buddy Hield and cash to acquire Rob Dillingham.

As a result, the Hornets drop to $25.6 million under the luxury tax. According to Spotrac, the Hornets also have TPEs of $2.3 million, $7 million, $40.8 million, and $4.5 million. There will also be more exits from Charlotte, as they have 17 guaranteed contracts and Pat Connaughton on a non-guaranteed deal.

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Dillingham is a former lottery pick and arrived in Chicago at the trade deadline. 30 games later, he was averaging 9.6 points and 2.8 assists on 42.8 percent shooting in 21.5 minutes per game. With Ball gone and Kon Knueppel injured (left hamstring strain), Dillingham could get more minutes early on in the season.

Hield will hope for the same while Chicago tries to maximize the veteran’s trade value before the deadline. Also, don’t rule out a move back to the Warriors next season. Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr have all appreciated Hield’s presence in the Dubs locker room.

“One of the things I love about Buddy, he’s there for you every single night,” Kerr said. “He’s the greatest teammate ever and just an amazing spirit and a key part of our team.”

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If the injury-depleted Warriors need stopgap shooting depth off the bench midway through next season, we might see Mike Dunleavy Jr. open to absorbing his salary.

Hield’s latest move adds another twist to an NBA career defined by constant change. Despite the frequent stops, the veteran’s ability to stretch the floor has kept him valuable to teams that need perimeter shooting. The former Warriors star also hopes his shooting resurgence comes in the Windy City.