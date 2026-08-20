Ex-Warriors Star Joins Nikola Jokic and Nuggets Amid Peyton Watson’s Trade to Cavs

The Denver Nuggets are heading into a new season with one familiar problem and one major new change. Nikola Jokic remains at the center of the franchise’s championship ambitions. But Peyton Watson’s departure to the Cavs has suddenly altered the supporting cast around him. Amid that uncertainty, Denver also received a significant off-court update that adds a new voice to the organization.

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Former Golden State Warriors star Jason Richardson is that new voice.

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“Denver has always been a special place for me and my family,” the 14-year NBA veteran wrote, announcing that he will join the Nuggets as a studio analyst this season after Altitude Sports unveiled its revamped broadcast lineup. He will join play-by-play announcer Noah Reed and lead color analyst Katy Winge as a second color analyst on select home games.

“We’ve built so many lifelong friendships here and have always considered Colorado home.” He added that returning to Denver and joining the Nuggets organization made the opportunity “even more meaningful.”

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That enthusiasm makes the timing interesting.

Richardson joins the organization as the Nuggets undergo another significant shift on the basketball side. The team recently sent Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a multi-team sign-and-trade.

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Peyton Watson signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Cavs. The Nuggets, meanwhile, received an unprotected 2031 first-round pick and a 2032 second-round pick as part of the trade.

Fair to say that Denver’s front office had a busy week on two completely separate tracks. While Richardson never actually suited up for Denver in his 14-year playing career, he called the move a natural fit given his long-standing ties to Colorado. The timing means that even as Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets adjust to life without Watson’s athleticism on the wing, a new and familiar face will be in the studio breaking down how that adjustment plays out.

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Jason Richardson built a reputation as one of the league’s most exciting leapers, a two-time Slam Dunk champion who could turn a routine possession into a highlight. He suited up for five franchises over his career, but his six years in Golden State are what most fans remember.

The Warriors took him fifth overall in the 2001 draft, and he won the dunk contest in back-to-back years, 2002 and 2003, while wearing their jersey. Richardson was also part of the “We Believe” Warriors squad that pulled off one of the biggest playoff shocks of the decade, knocking out Dirk Nowitzki’s 67-win Mavericks in the first round of the 2007 postseason.

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His career wound down in Philadelphia, where he played his final season in 2014-15. Now he’s stepping into a broadcast booth.

“Always been on the other side playing … Now I get to see the basketball on the outside, looking in,” Richardson said after joining the Nuggets’ coverage team.

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That said, the hire comes as Denver overhauls its broadcast lineup. The team parted ways with longtime play-by-play voice Chris Marlowe and color commentator Scott Hastings this offseason, opening the door for Richardson’s move into the booth.