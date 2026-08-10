Ex-Warriors Star Questions Stephen Curry’s Position in Golden State, Makes Shock Celtics Pitch

This summer has brought Stephen Curry’s Golden State future into sharper focus. The Warriors once again failed to make a significant move, missing out on LeBron James and key free agents. With the roster looking increasingly familiar, questions about Curry’s path forward have grown louder. Now, an ex-Warriors star has made a stunning Celtics pitch that is hard to ignore.

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On The Backyard Podcast, D’Angelo Russell said, “I would love to see Steph Curry go to Boston. I would love to see that.”

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As amusing as it sounds, no one knows whether the 38-year-old can fit perfectly into the Celtics’ system. “I just think he needs that type of help around him now. Like, who’s taking the load off him in Golden State? The rookie?” D’Lo asked.

The Golden State Warriors struck gold with Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg. He went 11th overall, followed by LaJae Jones, who went 54th overall. Now, Lendeborg has a strong case to put forth as a reliable face for the Warriors’ first unit and second unit.

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Lendeborg enjoyed a trophy-filled summer. He averaged 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, earning 2026 Summer League MVP honors. He also led the Dubs to the championship, collecting Finals MVP after 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 steals against Memphis in a 94-90 win. Earlier, he helped Michigan win the 2026 NCAA title and earned Big Ten Player of the Year.

But then again, Yaxel won’t be enough to back a stale Warriors roster with everything and everyone relying on Stephen Curry. Rest assured, Jimmy Butler will not return to the floor until next January or February, as he is recovering from his Achilles injury.

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“I think you have a veteran team that’s going to know how to win the last three minutes of the game,” D’Angelo Russell further added. “They’re going to know how to win. I just think getting to the last three minutes is where they’re going to struggle.”

The Warriors re-signed Al Horford and Kristaps, and brought back Draymond Green on a one-year, $27.6 million contract. This veteran roster, according to Russell, will activate their full potential. However, their true struggle will begin in the closing minutes of the game when the exhaustion will start settling.

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Moreover, Russell lacked enough statistical evidence to make a definitive judgment about Golden State. He further wanted to avoid Draymond Green taking his comments personally or using them to create unnecessary drama.

Despite the odds, “I just think I would love to see him [Steph Curry] in green somewhere. And see, I’m imitating him and Paul George taking on the league,” D’Lo doubled down.

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A false Curry trade story sparked fresh chatter around his future. Still, no credible report ties the 12-time All-Star to the Boston Celtics or another team. But the timing matters.

Stephen Curry will enter 2026-27 on the final year of his contract. While the Dubs remain his longtime home, rival teams could monitor developments closely, hoping he considers a late-career change.

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And if it were on D’Angelo Russell to decide where the superstar should land next, he would’ve made sure it was Boston.