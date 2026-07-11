Ex-Heat Players Reportedly Harbor Resentment Over Bam Adebayo’s Big Payday, Miami Herald Insider Claims After Tyler Herro Altercation

Just when we thought the Heat Culture was back on track, a shocking physical altercation in Las Vegas exposed more locker room drama. The shocking fallout follows the blockbuster trade that sent Tyler Herro to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to 35-year Miami Herald veteran Barry Jackson, a quiet undercurrent of bitterness has plagued the Miami Heat long before Giannis arrived. To 2024, to be precise. That was when Bam Adebayo secured a massive three-year, $166 million contract extension.

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Jackson revealed that multiple (former) Heat players harbor deep-seated resentment over the reality that Adebayo was uniquely anointed as the franchise’s “chosen one” through the contract. While other core pieces were constantly floated as trade chips, Adebayo was secured on a $49.5 million salary and was immune to trade rumors.

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This financial disparity has bred substantial animosity, particularly regarding how teammates valued Adebayo’s compensation relative to his offensive limitations. Several Miami insiders and fans believe the players who resented him most were Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy Butler had unique handshake rituals with his Heat teammates, including one inspired by Finding Nemo with Adebayo. But the resentment materialized amid Butler’s “no joy” spiral that eventually led to a February 2025 trade to the Golden State Warriors. Months later in November, when the Heat and Warriors played against each other, Butler visibly avoided a handshake with Bam and went to the locker room. While Butler was criticized for being classless then, now that incident takes on a different color.

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The tension was further amplified when leaked social media direct messages surfaced from an account allegedly tied to Herro after the Giannis trade. The screengrab showed a graphic ranking the league’s worst midrange shooters. Antetokounmpo is listed as the worst (at 26.8%) and Bam Adebayo listed as the 10th worst, at 35.9%.

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A Heat fan also alleged the account tied to Herro made more comments.

“Why are Heat fans so worried about me and what I do? But I’m not the best player on the team right?” the account belonging to Herro wrote. “I didn’t say any names. I’m just saying, should an elite defender be making 60 million a year? Answer that.”

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The brewing resentment over the past two years seems to have culminated not only in Herro and Butler’s trades. But into a physical confrontation on a Friday morning at a practice facility set up inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Both the Heat and Bucks were training for the NBA Summer League at the venue.

There is no video of the incident. Details are from witnesses reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

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Adebayo reportedly confronted Herro on the floor regarding the leaked messages in front of Herro’s youth AAU team. Witnesses noted that words were exchanged, that Adebayo threw a punch at Herro’s head, that security and AAU coaches intervened, and that both players left on their own.

Apart from the shocking escalation, this creates a gray area for the league’s disciplinary office. Jackson noted that teams, rather than the league office, traditionally handle suspensions or fines on such issues in a non-game setting. However, the fact that Herro had only been an official member of the Bucks for four days makes this a highly volatile boundary issue.

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The Miami Heat and players involved have refused to comment. And it remains heavily unclear if the NBA will step in. Herro firmly told reporters, “My only comment is no comment.”