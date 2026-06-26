Ex-Heat Star Says LeBron and Bronny James Will Join Miami After Lack of Communication From Lakers, Per Reports

The Lakers made a check-in call to LeBron James early in free agency and haven’t followed up with an offer since. That silence is opening a door Pat Riley may be ready to walk through.

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The 2x Miami Heat champion Mario Chalmers will never stop rooting for a LeBron reunion in South Florida. Now the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade has rallied him to suggest that LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, could make a shocking move to the Heat. Appearing on WQAM radio, Chalmers was asked what blockbuster acquisition team president Pat Riley would target next. His response immediately pivoted to Bron.

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“I can see him [LeBron James] coming back. It’ll definitely be a good opportunity because of Giannis and Bam.”

Chalmers implied that Bronny would be part of this potential move. He went on to highlight how the infrastructure in Miami would serve as the perfect environment to nurture Bronny’s development.

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“You could actually get Bronny some real minutes at PG and keep developing him and let him learn from other guys, so I think it’s a great move.”

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And Chalmers wasn’t done there. He immediately turned to what the broader roster would need to make the whole thing work.

“The best move in far as like with the team that’s already [there], so I need more shooting, guys like Klay Thompson, I really like that name, Buddy Hield — just guys that can help keep the defense honest and to kind of play with Giannis and Bam,” he added.

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The logic checks out, and it’s actually one of the more pressing needs the Heat have post-trade. By sending Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, and Jakucionis to Milwaukee, Miami gutted its backcourt shooting overnight.

The Heat are now hard-capped at the first apron, with just $18.1 million in first apron space to fill four roster spots. That’s not room for stars, but it’s exactly the kind of environment where a Klay Thompson, still a credible floor-spacer off the catch, could slot in cheap and do serious damage.

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Essentially, a supporting cast built around the mid-level exception: veterans who move the ball, space the floor, and stay out of the way while Giannis and Bam handle the heavy lifting. That’s a role LeBron himself knows well and one that makes him a more compelling fit than it might appear on the surface.

Because the Heat’s other urgent problem is playmaking. After trading away Herro and Jaquez, Miami is light on guards who can create.

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Davion Mitchell averaged 6.5 assists but is a defensive specialist, not a natural floor general. That’s where LeBron changes everything.

He averaged 7.2 assists per game this past season alongside 20.9 points, and that was carrying a shorthanded Lakers team. In Miami, the weight would be distributed across Giannis and Bam. LeBron wouldn’t need to carry- he’d need to direct.

LeBron isn’t just a catch-and-shoot piece- he can initiate, drive to the elbow, find cutters in traffic, and take mid-range pull-ups to keep defenses from loading up on Giannis. The former two-time Heat champion has always been most dangerous in systems that let him read and react, and Spoelstra’s offense is built on exactly that.

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However, most reports indicate that LeBron doesn’t want to uproot his family from LA in the twilight of his career. And he’s made it known that his future decision is independent of Bronny.

But what makes Chalmers’ suggestion land differently this week is the silence coming out of LA.

LeBron James and the Lakers’ negotiations stall

ESPN’s Shams Charania has detailed exactly where things stand- and it isn’t encouraging for Lakers fans. Despite LA being heavily favored to retain him, the front office has gone eerily quiet.

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“There was a check-in call made, to my understanding, early in free agency once teams were able to start negotiating with their own free agents after the end of the NBA Finals,” Charania reported on the Lakers’ situation.

“Since then though there hasn’t been much communication, from my understanding, between the Lakers and LeBron James’ side. And certainly not an offer yet. They’re trying to see what can they do with his $50 million of space, potentially, and then where does that leave LeBron?”

This ominous communication breakdown could signal a few things. Maybe the Lakers are waiting on Bron to decide, maybe they’re working on building depth before giving him an offer, or they could be waiting until June 30, when free agency begins.

But James has only spoken to the Lakers’ front office so far, according to reports. While he enjoyed the 2016 Cavs championship reunion, his camp told them he wants a veteran max deal or a championship-caliber rotation.

Following a highly competitive season where James carried the shorthanded Lakers to the Western Conference Semifinals before the Oklahoma City Thunder eliminated them, many expected a swift extension for the all-time scoring leader.

However, the lack of an official contract offer led to speculation that James could explore outside options in free agency.

If LeBron is willing to take a reduced number to play alongside Giannis and Adebayo, and to be coached by Spo, the coach who helped him develop his post game into a finishing weapon, Riley will have his pitch ready.