Ex-Rockets Star Slams Ime Udoka Over Alperen Sengun Disrespect After Kevin Durant’s Public Stand

The tension around the Houston Rockets did not cool down after the final buzzer. Instead, it spilled outward. What began as a blunt coaching remark quickly turned into a league-wide debate about accountability, timing, and respect.

That debate centers on Alperen Sengun, whose difficult week took another sharp turn after head coach Ime Udoka publicly addressed how opposing teams continue to target him defensively.

Following Houston’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Udoka was asked why opponents consistently attack Sengun in space. His answer was short and unmistakable. “It’s been the case since I’ve been here, so no different there,” he told reporters.

The comment landed heavily because it came immediately after a game where Charlotte repeatedly hunted Sengun in pick-and-roll actions. It was also followed by visible in-game frustration from Kevin Durant, who had barked at Sengun on the floor during defensive breakdowns.

While Udoka’s assessment aligned with what opposing scouting reports already say, the public nature of the comment changed how it was received.

That distinction is exactly where DeMarcus Cousins stepped in. Speaking on Run It Back TV, the former Rockets big man made it clear that he agreed with the message but not the delivery. “It’s not okay,” Cousins said. “I’m okay with the message. I’m okay with the accountability. Just don’t do it publicly.”

Cousins emphasized that criticism belongs in the locker room, especially when directed at a young cornerstone. According to him, airing it out publicly risks doing more harm than good. “You’re embarrassing him publicly. You could possibly ruin his confidence, you could possibly ruin chemistry. And it’s also a distraction,” Cousins added.

His stance echoed a broader league sentiment. Accountability matters. Timing and setting matter just as much. Sengun’s defensive limitations are not a secret. His foot speed on the perimeter has long been an area teams try to exploit. Still, placing Houston’s struggles at his feet ignores the bigger picture.

Charlotte made 17 three-pointers in the loss, nearly 40 percent from deep. That breakdown involved rotations, communication, and help defense, not just one player. Defense, as Cousins stressed, is collective.

That context matters even more when looking at Houston’s overall profile. The Rockets rank fifth in defensive rating this season. Their offense, not their defense, has been the more volatile side of the ball. Singling out Sengun publicly risks shifting focus away from structural issues that extend beyond one matchup.

Durant’s Public Support Changes the Tone

While Udoka’s comment fueled the controversy, Durant’s response later in the week reframed it. After Sengun was officially named an All-Star replacement, Durant took to Instagram to congratulate his teammate. “Congrats 28 @alperen.sengun,” Durant wrote, referencing Sengun’s jersey number. “2x and many more to go.”

The message mattered. Durant had been visibly frustrated during the Hornets game, yet his public support underscored belief rather than blame. It also reinforced Sengun’s standing inside the locker room.

Imago Nov 4, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts during the game against the New York Knicks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Amid the noise, Sengun received the biggest validation of his season. NBA commissioner Adam Silver named him as an All-Star replacement for the injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

The selection capped a season where Sengun has averaged 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Despite defensive scrutiny, his offensive impact and playmaking have been central to Houston’s rise.

Udoka’s comment was honest. Cousins’ criticism was pointed. Durant’s response was supportive. Together, they reveal a team still learning how to balance growth with pressure.

For Sengun, the message is complicated but clear. He is good enough to be an All-Star. He is also still developing. How Houston handles that dual reality may matter more than any single quote or clip as the season moves forward.