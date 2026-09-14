Ex-LA player calls Miami’s Giannis Antetokounmpo move “overrated,” warns of Bam Adebayo conflict

The Miami Heat’s blockbuster move for Giannis Antetokounmpo has given the franchise a new superstar, but former NBA center Olden Polynice believes the price could be too high. He also sees a possible problem with Miami’s decision to pair Antetokounmpo with Bam Adebayo.

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The Heat finalized the trade with the Milwaukee Bucks on June 23, 2026, during the NBA Draft window. The deal brought Antetokounmpo to Miami after 13 seasons in Milwaukee, where he became a franchise icon and helped the Bucks win the 2021 NBA championship.



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Speaking on Byron Scott’s Fast Break Show, Polynice questioned the number of assets Miami surrendered and warned that Antetokounmpo and Adebayo could struggle to share the frontcourt.

“Miami Heat gave up too many assets for Giannis, just too many,” Polynice said on Byron Scott’s Fast Break Show. “And he and Bam are going to bump. They’re going to collide.”

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Polynice’s comments raise two questions about Miami’s blockbuster: whether the Heat paid too much for the superstar and whether their new frontcourt can make the most of both players. The trade package gives the first concern real weight. Miami sent Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis to Milwaukee, along with the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2030 first-round pick swap and a 2033 second-round pick.



Herro’s departure removes a major perimeter creator and late-clock scorer from Miami’s offense. Jaquez and Ware also represented cost-controlled depth, while the future picks give Milwaukee valuable draft capital well beyond the current roster cycle. The 2030 swap and the two unprotected first-rounders could also limit Miami’s flexibility in future trades.



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The fit question is more specific than simply putting two talented big men together. Adebayo has primarily played center for Miami, contributing as a high-post passer, handoff hub, mid-range scorer and pick-and-roll screener. Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, is at his best attacking the rim, scoring in transition and using open driving lanes to build momentum.



That creates a possible spacing issue. Adebayo has expanded his three-point attempts, but the research notes that his historical three-point efficiency has remained modest compared with other high-volume shooters. Defenses may therefore be willing to leave him open on the perimeter, allowing opponents to keep more size near the paint.



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Still, the pairing is not without possible answers. Adebayo’s passing from the elbow could create high-low opportunities for Antetokounmpo, while both players offer defensive versatility. Adebayo can switch onto perimeter players, and Antetokounmpo can operate as a help defender. Miami’s addition of Klay Thompson also gives the team a perimeter shooter who could help create more room for its two stars.



Polynice also pointed to Antetokounmpo’s past comments about Milwaukee. The former Bucks star had expressed a desire to remain with one franchise, but his public position was more qualified than a permanent promise. In a September 2023 interview with The New York Times, Antetokounmpo said:

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“I’m a Milwaukee Buck, but more importantly, I’m a winner. I want to win. … If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy, I have to take that situation.”

Polynice returned to that history during the broadcast.

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“Okay, but still, that was a lot of assets, a lot of your future,” Polynice said. “And then, here’s the funny part. This man already talked about, you know, ‘I’m going to finish my career in Milwaukee.’”

He later added:

“You haven’t even played one game in Miami yet.”

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The Heat have made a major commitment to Antetokounmpo, but the next step is proving that the superstar can thrive alongside Adebayo. If the pairing works, the trade could transform Miami’s ceiling. If it does not, the size of the package could make Polynice’s concerns much harder to dismiss.