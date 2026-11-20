The natural NBA progression sees a talented player go from college to the big leagues. However, things took a different turn for Robbie Avila, who decided to take the NCAA to court.

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Avila was part of the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team in 2026. He only appeared in two games and averaged 1 point, 0.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. Avila was undrafted in 2026. So, he only played after agreeing to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers. In September, ahead of the regular season, he was waived.

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Robbie Avila had finished playing all four of his college basketball seasons. However, the NCAA approved a 5-year college basketball framework in 2026. Avila filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, challenging it in reference to a 2022 decision that gave college athletes extra time or a fifth year of eligibility due to time missed during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Avila argued that the rule should also apply to NCAA athletes who graduated high school in 2022. The lawsuit was filed in the St. Louis State court in September, and a judge granted him a preliminary injunction allowing him to play a fifth year.

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However, it doesn’t end there. Avila played for two years at Indiana State, and then spent two years playing at Saint Louis University, after which he graduated. According to the court order, Avila would have become the 16th player on the SLU team.

The roster was already complete with 15 players, which means there was no space for Avila on the team despite the court order. As a result, the College Sports Commission refused to allow his inclusion on the SLU roster.

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The College Sports Commission cited a federal House vs. NCAA settlement, which enforces a 15-player roster limit.

A court order cannot override this settlement. Therefore, Robbie Avila was blocked from joining his former college’s NCAA team. Instead, he found a spot on the TCU Horned Frogs team, which added him as a mid-season transfer after forward Luke Bamgboye got injured.

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Thus, the ex-Laker’s legal battle allowed him to start playing college basketball once again. More importantly, it’s for a college he’s never attended, thanks to NCAA rules and the court ruling.

Robbie Avila has been allowed to play under a preliminary injunction, which is essentially a temporary court order.

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A trial ruling or another court order could change this decision. However, until that happens, Avila is eligible to play. Considering the time-consuming nature of trials, he might just end up playing the whole season before a settlement is reached.

And he’s already getting back to college basketball. Avila debuted with TCU against Texas A&M on November 19, 2026, as reported by Yahoo Sports on X. He had 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in his first game since playing with the Lakers in the Summer League.

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Alas, the Horned Frogs couldn’t take home the win. They blew a second-half lead and lost 92-97. Avila addressed the press conference after the loss.

“Obviously I enjoyed it,” he said. “You know, they really showed out. It was a great environment. I just feel bad we couldn’t get the win done for them.”

Will Avila make an NBA return after his fifth year of college basketball? Only time will tell.