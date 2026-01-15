Ex-Laker Accuses Warriors of Holding Jonathan Kuminga “Hostage” After Trade Demand

Jonathan Kuminga opened the 2025-26 NBA season with 12 games. Then the irregularities began to appear until he was completely out of rotation. Some blamed his inconsistency, while some blamed it on back soreness. However, the reality is likely that the Golden State Warriors front office and JK haven’t looked each other in the eye in a while.

The 23-year-old wanted a way out last season. But somehow managed to sign a two-year $46.8 million deal with a team option before the current season kicked off. Well, Kuminga always wanted a bigger role on the team. More minutes and more opportunities. Despite speaking highly of the youngest, head coach Steve Kerr somehow failed to deliver the same to JK. And now he wants out.

Even now, the Warriors are trying to keep the forward on the team. They aren’t willing to entertain lengthy contracts unless they’re no-brainers with positive outcomes. Therefore, former LA Lakers star, Isaiah Thomas, blasted the Dubs on his X handle: “He should!!! Warrios holding him hostage smh. Let the kid develop.”

Well, Thomas might not be wrong in this case. Across 5 seasons, Jonathan Kuminga has mostly been a rotation player for the Warriors. He has averaged 9.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, and 0.9 apg, and he has a 0.513 FG%. The stats speak volumes about his contribution to the team’s growth. Besides, NBA legends have been complaining about the young players of the Dubs lacking development. Maybe (read: definitely) Kuminga is a prime example of the same.

At the same time, the Warriors are veteran-centric. The team relies heavily on Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Sure, Curry is delivering a stellar performance this season, averaging more than 28 points per game. However, entrusting the wins to one person is affecting the Dubs’ overall results. They are currently 8th in the Western Conference with a 53.7 win percentage.

Now, the Warriors have also clarified their demands for a Jonathan Kuminga trade to come to fruition. And well, it doesn’t look like the franchise is going move anywhere with such demands, unless some star or stars actually fit the criteria.

The Golden State Warriors’ wants for Jonathan Kuminga

On Thursday, Kuminga became trade-eligible and demanded a trade away from the Warriors. Keep in mind, the 23-year-old forward hasn’t played any minutes since December 18– that’s a month of no basketball action. Now, for the trade to happen, even the Dubs have put forth some demands.

League insiders, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, indicated that the Warriors are shaping any potential deal around financial flexibility. Therefore, the front office wants short-term agreements coming back in a Jonathan Kuminga move.

Contracts extending multiple seasons hold little appeal unless the return clearly tilts value in their favor. As a result, the Warriors continue to protect future cap space while keeping leverage intact across discussions. This simply puts the Dallas Mavericks’ big man, Anthony Davis, out of the equation.

And now, both Kuminga and the Golden State stand in a staring contest neither side wants to lose. JK’s diminished role tested his patience until his intent to leave became too obvious. Meanwhile, the Warriors cling to flexibility and veterans. As a result, development debates resurface. Unless priorities shift, this standoff drags on with no clean winner in sight.