Ex-Laker Reveals Reality of Playing With LeBron, Bronny James Amid Potential Roster Cut

Last season, the NBA witnessed history. LeBron James took the court with his elder son, Bronny. That event caused many debates. Some analysts even claimed James’ eldest son earned a spot because of his father’s influence. But those inside the building have a different view. Shake Milton spent some time with the father-son duo, and he regards both of them highly.

Particularly, he spoke about Bronny James’ work ethic and talent. “Bronny is a dope kid, too. Like, he’s really cool and he can hoop, too. Like he really got game,” said Milton. Inside the facility, it also didn’t feel like he was dealing with a father and a son. There was no difference in the way LeBron James approached his son than any other teammate.

Rather, Milton had times when they both wouldn’t even interact on a daily basis due to their schedule.

“It’s kind of so individualized. You don’t ever really see him together until it’s like team practice or the game. You know what I’m saying? But like other than like Bronny might be in, LeBron might not be in, you know?” he added.

And that’s not exactly surprising. Outside the facility, LeBron James cares for Bronny as his son. But with the Lakers, everything has to be professional to maintain the discipline needed to succeed. Notably, Bronny James is on an independent path, using the G-League to sharpen his skills and earn a place on the senior team.

LeBron James doesn’t interfere in the proceedings. He lets the 21-year-old carve out his own place in the league. At times, that comes with facing some hard circumstances. That could be upon the family if the rumors are true.

Lakers might look to cut Bronny James

Every crowd in the NBA has chanted for Bronny James to play. It’s become a tradition for JJ Redick when the Lakers are comfortably cruising or beaten down. However, since acquiring Luka Doncic, the Lakers’ focus has pivoted. They are looking at building around his talents. That could see LeBron James leave the team as a free agent in the coming summer.

Another report suggests the Lakers could part ways with Bronny James to sign a free agent who can provide regular minutes.

“The Lakers are considering waiving G Bronny James to utilize their 15th roster spot in the buyout market,” the report read. The Lakers are aware of how that could impact James. Hence, the plan is to re-sign the 21-year-old exclusively for the G-League roster. Bronny James has provided the South Bay Lakers with some valuable performances over two seasons.

This would limit him from playing in the NBA. However, head coach JJ Redick has viewed the younger James as a development project. He sees the G-League as an extension, which leaves a path back to the Lakers open. It will depend on how rapidly Bronny James can progress in the G-League, that is if the Lakers find a suitable candidate on the market.

The Lakers lost Cam Thomas to the Milwaukee Bucks. So, the potential to maximise their inconsistent roster through the buyout market is slim. But if the window does open, the Lakers might sacrifice Bronny James to make the most out of this season.