Ex-Lakers HC Tells Exactly What Jordan Ott Brings to Suns As Kevin Durant Addresses Trade Rumor

Jordan Ott isn’t rolling into Phoenix preaching rings and banners. According to Darvin Ham—his former colleague with the Lakers and current Bucks assistant—Ott’s not that guy. “You won’t hear him talking about championships,” Ham said. “It’s about how you get better every single day.” That’s the blueprint Ott’s bringing to the Suns: culture over clout, systems over slogans.

Coming off a 64-win season as part of Cleveland’s staff, the first-time head coach now has the keys to a Phoenix team that’s teetering between contender status and full-on reset. And speaking of resets, Kevin Durant’s name is (yet again) floating in trade rumors. While Durant didn’t exactly shut anything down, Duane Rankin’s tongue-in-cheek comment—”we didn’t know what engagement farming was back then“—suggests KD might just be playing the social media game.

Now, whether KD’s gone or not, Ott’s job is clear: clean up the vibes, develop the core, and lay a real foundation. With Booker reportedly backing the hire and Mat Ishbia preaching about accountability, Phoenix is betting big on a culture reboot. No flashy promises, just process. And Ott? He’s built for that grind.

This is a developing story…