Ex-Lakers Star Declares Nikola Jokic & Co. Contenders After Nuggets’ “Elite Pickup” of 6ft Guard

Desperate times called for desperate measures after the Denver Nuggets’ rough patch. Before the away win at Utah, they suffered back-to-back losses, including a humbling 117-108 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Cameron Johnson struggled in that game, sinking zero buckets in 23 minutes. His recurring ankle issues prompted head coach David Adelman to request reinforcements, and the front office obliged by bringing in a veteran PG to fill the 15th slot, someone who Patrick Beverley rates very highly.

“Elite Pickup Contenders again,” former Los Angeles Lakers star Beverley wrote on X, backing Nikola Jokic and Co. to go all the way.

According to the Denver Post, the Nuggets were prioritizing forward depth in the buyout market, with ball-handling circled as the key attribute. They were unable to land Kyle Anderson and Khris Middleton, and then finally pivoted to Jones, who’s known to be a low-mistake player for over a decade.

Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management brokered the deal after Jones was waived by the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The 29-year-old started his 11th NBA campaign with the Orlando Magic after signing a one-year deal last summer. He was then shipped to the Charlotte Hornets, then the Mavericks, before making way for Ryan Nembhard in Dallas.

Beverley’s words might come as a bit of an exaggeration to some. But Jones was signed for the veteran’s minimum. The 6-foot guard brings playoff experience and backcourt stability as a reserve behind Jamal Murray amid injury setbacks. His elite 5.5 assist-to-turnover ratio (career best of 7.29 – minimum 100 assists) addresses an area of concern for the bench.

In 56 games, Jones is averaging career-low numbers of 3.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. Despite a sharp drop in his numbers this season, the 29-year-old should thrive with an elite unit, playing alongside Jokic, Murray, Christian Braun, and Tim Hardaway Jr. That begs the next obvious question.

Does Tyus Jones elevate the Nuggets to potential NBA champions?

Spoiler alert: This is a trick question because the obvious answer is ‘no’. Tyus Jones is not the final piece of the puzzle for Adelman, but he does give the rest of the guys some breathing room. He brings ball-handling that undoubtedly elevates the Nuggets’ bench, but not to a show-stopping or contender level.

Jones will also prevent stagnation in non-Jokic minutes by organizing flow and controlling tempo without forcing shots. In addition, Jones also enables better roles for players like Bruce Brown and Jalen Pickett and boosts second-unit pick-and-roll with bigs like Jonas Valanciunas.

In 27 career playoff games, Jones averages 5.8 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds, offering a calming floor-general presence in high-pressure series. Ultimately, Jones could be an important bench piece in the postseason, but he does not guarantee the Nuggets a shot at the 2026 NBA title.

That responsibility still lies on Jokic and Murray’s shoulders. But if he can help reduce that burden on the two stalwarts, enabling Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson to play more minutes once they are fit, while also lifting the bench’s morale, the Nuggets might just embrace an ‘underdog’ role heading into April.