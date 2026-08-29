Ex-Lakers Star Sends Appalling Message to Women Over Fake 49ers Player Who Allegedly Scammed $1.3 Million

Patrick Beverley spent nearly 12 seasons in the NBA, earning a reputation for his strong defense and outspoken personality. It is the same candor that Beverley showed this week, but this time it was towards women involved in a scam case.

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Beverley, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard who appeared in 45 games in the 2022-2023 season along with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, put up a video on Instagram reacting to the arrest of a person who posed as a 49ers player to swindle women of $1.3 million.

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“Am I the only one that sees what’s going on with Buddy, the fake football player, the wide deceiver? Nah, ladies, come on, man. I know y’all ain’t that thirsty,” Beverley said in the video before adding, “Man, fake contracts, carrying his helmet everywhere, y’all let this ride, ladies?

“Come on, ladies. I don’t wanna hear that. Y’all catch a man doing anything in the world, man. Y’all catch other females, a man’s location. Y’all didn’t catch the wide receiver? I can’t believe y’all.”

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Beverley’s rant, in his usual direct manner, highlighted two of the most specific aspects of the case: the fake football contracts and the custom of bringing 49ers helmets when out to create the impression of being a current NFL player.

This was aimed at Daejon Labrayae Love, a 35-year-old man whom federal authorities claimed had been masquerading as an undrafted 49ers wide receiver for over four years just to deceive women he met through dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble.

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The court files of the United States Attorney’s Office in Portland contain information about how Love constructed his scam piece by piece until the government exposed it.

According to court documents, Love spent over $1,100 on customized helmets of the 49ers and carried them in public as well as posted photos on social media, suggesting that he had just left the team practice. Love used an app called “Fake Bank Account Pro” to create fake screenshots of balances over $30 million.

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In an effort to maintain the deception, Love also recruited 18-year-old Taylor Jamie Chan to act as his financial advisor in the three-way FaceTime video calls he held with the victims, say federal prosecutors.

“Chan and Love also hosted three-way FaceTime calls in which they showed victims falsified investment gains and encouraged victims to part with their money,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

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These phone calls were made with the intention of intimidating the victims even more, and in certain cases, this led to asking them to take out loans because there was no money left for him to take from them.

In the Department of Justice’s opinion, once victims either ran out of money or started to ask questions, Love would cut them off completely and not repay any money at all.

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According to the financial documents investigated, Love and Chan have managed to earn about $1.3 million from 26 known victims in California, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho; however, there might be even more victims than stated.

It all reportedly started back in February 2022, prosecutors say, and went unnoticed for an unknown period until the suspects were apprehended by the FBI at Boise Airport.

Allegedly, federal authorities said arrest warrants and a criminal complaint against Love and Chan were issued in the District of Oregon on August 17, 2026. Investigators said Chan traveled from California to Boise, Idaho, on August 24 to meet Love, and the FBI, working with other law-enforcement agencies, arrested both men at Boise Airport that day.

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According to the FBI, Love had gone to Idaho to meet potential new victims. Authorities also said his travel records showed trips through New Mexico, California, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, and Idaho between July 15 and August 24, 2026.

Love’s online identity reached beyond helmets and fictitious bank statements. On Instagram, he had posted stories of how he became a member of the NFL team, going as far as uploading an image of a fabricated Google search result. Authorities claim that Love allegedly used several different identities, including Jon Love, Avril Lyto Love and Jordan Love, to further the alleged fraud.

“That’s Google. That’s not me; that’s Google,” said Love in another video, referring to the false summary from the searches as proof of his allegations.

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Both Love and Chan have been charged federally with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. Their first court appearance was set for August 27, and additional details are yet to be disclosed. As far as reports go, they are in federal custody in Boise, according to WJLA-TV.

This latest case is one of many difficult stories surrounding the 49ers organization, occurring just a few days after the team owner Jed York pled no contest to two misdemeanors because of his arrest on August 23.

In Beverley’s case, the video is another opportunity for Beverley to place himself in the middle of an ongoing viral story and use his platform to weigh in on a situation that has become widely discussed due to its deceptive nature.