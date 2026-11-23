A turbulent year has left a veteran guard searching for another opportunity to establish himself in the NBA. After averaging 4.8 points for the Lakers in 2025-26, he was traded to the Hawks. Now a free agent, he’s set for another change of scenery, with the Sacramento Kings looking to strengthen their backcourt rotation. Gabe Vincent is finalizing a deal with Sacramento, which would mark his third NBA team in 2026.

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Sacramento’s interest in Vincent reportedly dates back weeks. The Kings were previously linked to the veteran guard while he remained available in free agency. That suggests the move was an option the franchise had been exploring for a while.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Vincent is finalizing a deal with Sacramento. They want him to be a veteran backup point guard behind Acuff. The report outlines the Kings’ plan to bring Vincent into their backcourt rotation. The signing comes after a season during which Vincent’s availability and role were affected by injuries and a midseason trade.

Vincent arrived in Los Angeles in 2023 on a three-year, $33 million contract after establishing himself with the Miami Heat. His performances during Miami’s run to the 2023 NBA Finals raised expectations that he could bring reliable perimeter shooting, defensive intensity, and playoff experience to the Lakers’ backcourt. However, his time in Los Angeles never developed into the consistent contribution the team had hoped for.

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In the 2025-26 season, Vincent appeared in 29 games for the Lakers, averaging 4.8 points and 1.3 assists in 19.3 minutes per game before being traded to Atlanta on February 5. However, injuries interrupted his season. Those included a left ankle sprain early in the campaign and back problems that kept him sidelined for an extended stretch. His limited availability made it difficult to establish consistency as the Lakers continued adjusting their guard rotation.

Vincent subsequently finished the season with Atlanta before entering free agency. Across 53 appearances between the Lakers and Hawks, he averaged 4.4 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 16.6 minutes per game. He played 29 games in Los Angeles and 24 in Atlanta, leaving him with a reduced role compared with his earlier years in Miami.

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Sacramento’s interest in Vincent is tied to the need for another experienced guard on its rotation. With Acuff expected to handle an important role, Vincent will provide the Kings with a backup option who has already navigated different responsibilities across multiple NBA teams. Additionally, Vincent reached the NBA Finals twice with the Heat, in 2020 and 2023. His experience could help manage second-unit possessions and give the rookie some relief during a demanding season.

During the 2023 Finals run, Vincent was a crucial contributor. In the Eastern Conference Finals, he averaged 15.8points and was the third-highest scorer for Miami. During the NBA Finals, he filled the same role, being the Heat’s third-highest scorer, with 11.4 points per game.

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The Kings are not necessarily bringing Vincent in to take on a major workload. Instead, they are adding a guard who has experience playing in different systems and has played winning basketball. Sacramento will hope his experience helps, as they look to develop their young core while slowly building winning habits.

For Vincent, this opportunity carries its own significance. He went from earning a place in Miami’s rotation and playing on the NBA’s biggest stage to signing a sizable Lakers contract that never fully worked out. This led to a trade to Atlanta and another spell in free agency. Sacramento now gives him another chance to show he can remain a dependable NBA guard and find a more stable role.