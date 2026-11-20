Trae Young’s start to the 2026-27 season has not exactly gone the way he envisioned. The Wizards have struggled to find consistency, and the star guard has yet to hit his usual stride offensively. With the team searching for answers, Young has also found himself dealing with criticism from a familiar voice.

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Patrick Beverley has never been shy about sharing his thoughts on Young, and their ongoing feud has made the Wizards guard a recurring target. The former Lakers star has questioned Young’s leadership and fit with Washington. Now, Beverley has found another way to take a shot at Young. In a video Beverley shared, a Young-inspired character wearing his Wizards jersey appears in a basketball scene styled after Grand Theft Auto VI. The player takes a shot at the virtual basket, only for the attempt to wildly miss.

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“GTA VI is so realistic damn 😂 @betr,” Barkley said, mocking Young.

The comparison was an unmistakable dig at Young, whose shooting has been far from its usual standard this season. The Wizards guard is averaging 17.5 points and 8.9 assists through 16 games, but is shooting just 37.1% from the field and 30.4% from three-point range.

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Those numbers are a significant drop for a player who has built his reputation as one of the NBA’s most dangerous offensive guards. In fact, the 3-point shooting is the worst of his career thus far, albeit from a small sample size.

Young has traditionally been capable of creating shots from virtually anywhere on the floor, but his current shooting struggles have made him an easier target for critics. While the clip was meant to entertain, it also reflected the frustration surrounding the Wizards’ early-season results.

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Washington has also failed to find consistency despite assembling a roster featuring Young, Anthony Davis, and No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa. The Wizards entered the season with hopes of becoming more competitive, but their 5-11 record has fallen short of expectations.

The latest jab is part of a public feud that dates back to September 2025, when Beverley criticized the effort displayed by NBA All-Stars. Young pushed back against his comments, questioning Beverley’s standing to criticize players who had earned their place among the league’s elite.

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The exchange quickly became personal. Young brought up Beverley’s celebration after the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the LA Clippers in the 2022 Play-In Tournament, mocking the veteran guard for celebrating the victory as though it were a championship.

Beverley responded by questioning Young’s accomplishments and leadership. He has since repeatedly criticized the Wizards guard, suggesting that his style of play does not necessarily translate into winning basketball.

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“You get scored on the most in the NBA. Empty stats, we call it. That’s the truth. That is the hard truth, bro. Use it as motivation.”

“You got a sense of fire in you. But the truth is the truth, bro. You don’t win. And until you start winning, that’s when your word can become bigger”

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At one point, Beverley even suggested that Washington should consider moving Young to a sixth-man role to give its younger players more opportunities. He argued that the team needed to prioritize defense and focus on developing young players.

The criticism has continued into the 2026-27 season, with Beverley now using Young’s shooting efficiency as another talking point.

There is also an interesting basketball contrast between the two. Young has averaged 28.4 points and 11.4 assists in seven career matchups against Beverley, suggesting that their rivalry has not always translated into on-court success for the former Lakers guard.

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Beverley, meanwhile, has moved on from the NBA and is playing in France’s LNB Élite after his last NBA stint with the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks in 2023-24.

For Young, the best way to silence Beverley’s criticism would be to rediscover the form that made him one of the league’s premier offensive playmakers.

His 8.9 assists per game show he remains capable of creating opportunities for teammates. However, Washington needs more consistent scoring from its lead guard, especially with Davis and Dybantsa alongside him.

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The Wizards are still trying to establish their identity with a new-look roster, and Young’s shooting struggles have made that process more difficult. His ability to get back to his usual efficiency could be crucial if Washington hopes to turn its season around.

Beverley’s latest post might be another attempt to get under Young’s skin, but the numbers have given his criticism some ammunition. With the two continuing to exchange shots publicly, the Wizards guard will have plenty of motivation to make his next response count on the basketball court.