Ex-Clippers Star Reveals Secret Deal With Steve Ballmer During Contract Negotiation Amid Aspiration Investigation

Kawhi Leonard is still grappling with fallout from his alleged tie to the bankrupt Aspiration deal. As debates swirl over the LA Clippers’ future and owner Steve Ballmer’s role, Patrick Beverley steps in. He is voicing frustration and demanding accountability.

“I’m gonna keep saying it,” Beverley said. “The Clippers owe me 94 basketball courts. COVID hit. I signed my contract. I signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Clippers. While I signed the contract, they told me, ‘Pat, we gonna get you, you missed the 94 courts. We gonna get you 94 courts.'”

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Back in 2024, former Los Angeles Clippers guard made this striking claim for the first time on his Pat Bev Pod podcast. He revealed that owner Steve Ballmer had yet to fulfill a promise made during his 2019 signing, when Beverley agreed to a three-year deal with the franchise, raising fresh questions around commitments behind the scenes.

He continued, “I ain’t seen one motherf—— court. I got kids in Chicago that need a court, I got kids that love me in New York that need a motherf—— court. I done played in Philly. They need basketball courts there. LA definitely need basketball courts there. Chicago definitely need basketball courts there. They motherf—— owe me 90 courts.”

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Meanwhile, Pat Bev didn’t stop there. He went on to grill Steve Ballmer and Co. “Y’all talking about aspirations and medicine and all that sh–. What about my motherf—— courts? Motherf—— owe me courts, man. I know y’all don’t want to keep hearing it, but we shook on that. Steve Ballmer, we shook on that, man,” Beverley said. “I looked you in your eyes. I told you in your face. That’s real as f—. I ain’t never had nobody do that for me. You promised me 94 basketball courts, motherf—–. You owe me 90.”

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In simple terms, Beverley is laying the matter out with fire and zero filter. Back in 2019, Pat Beverley had a $50 million, three-year offer from Sacramento waiting. Still, he walked away. Instead, he chose loyalty, accepting a $40 million, three-year deal to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers. For Beverley, it wasn’t only about money. It was about belief in the team and the vision they sold him.

Meanwhile, at a meeting in Marina Del Rey, Steve Ballmer added something unforgettable. Along with the $40 million deal, he promised Beverley 94 basketball courts across LA. Beverley loved it. Moreover, the idea felt bigger than basketball and far more personal. But that promise fell face flat. And Beverley hasn’t forgotten anything.

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Well, Beverley remembered not to leave Kawhi Leonard out, who now sits amidst the chaotic Aspiration soup.

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Kawhi Leonard and Steve Ballmer’s alleged Aspiration connection

While reopening the old wounds around the Clippers and Steve Ballmer, Patrick Beverley prayed for the best for Kawhi Leonard. “So Kawhi, I hope you get through what you’re getting through. But if you’re not going to get through it, Kawhi, let the motherf——- know y’all owe Pat 90 courts too, man. Love, guy,” he said.

As you know, the NBA is now looking closely at the situation. More specifically, the league is investigating whether Steve Ballmer and the Clippers used a sponsorship deal to work around salary cap rules. In turn, the concern is serious. Meanwhile, the league believes extra money may have been indirectly routed to Kawhi Leonard through that arrangement. If proven, it could mean an attempt to bypass standard NBA financial regulations.

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Meanwhile, more than six months after the allegation surfaced, the investigation remains unresolved, with the NBA commissioner labeling the process as “complex.” The probe, launched in September 2025, zeroes in on a $28 million endorsement deal plus $20 million in equity that Kawhi Leonard signed with Aspiration in April 2022. Meanwhile, the organization had secured a $300 million sponsorship with the same firm.

Imago Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Aspiration also became the first founding partner of the Intuit Dome, while Steve Ballmer invested $50 million through his LLC, adding another layer to the situation. However, concerns grew around the structure of Leonard’s deal, which some viewed as a potential workaround of league rules. All sides, including Ballmer, Leonard’s camp, and the Clippers, have firmly denied any wrongdoing

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Now, amidst the ongoing investigation, Patrick Beverley is not letting his truth fade. Instead, he is keeping the pressure on, tying old promises to a present storm around the Clippers and Steve Ballmer. Meanwhile, the league continues its review, and questions refuse to settle.