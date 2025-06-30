Ex-Clippers Star Drops Bold Comment on James Harden’s Actions Amid $81.5M Contract News

A true basketball fan demands impact. How do you change the game in your own terms? In this current era of Stephen Curry and LeBron James’ dominance, one name remains unsung: James Harden. Los Angeles’ dearest hometown hero; he’s just second in life after Curry in leading the league in three-pointers. However, many people often overlook the revolution he has brought to the NBA in the last 16 years. And remember, he was the fabled “free-throw merchant” before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took the crown.

Starting his journey in the NBA with the OKC Thunder in 2009, The Beard became a legend with the Houston Rockets (2012-2020). In this era, Harden had three consecutive seasons where he averaged 30+ ppg and led the league. That MVP title in 2018 just added another feather to his glorious resume, which, even with a ring, reeks of greatness.

Now, his former teammate, Paul George, made some bold claims about the 35-year-old point guard. And well, he had the Boston Celtics legend, Paul Pierce, giving a nod, and chipping in. Speaking on Podcast P, PG talked about the various eras the NBA has been through in recent years, especially during his career tenure. George debuted in 2010 and has been through the Dirk Nowitzki era and the Steph Curry era. However, there’s also been a Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Paul Pierce era. But in recent times, only Steph seems to stand out, followed by James Harden.

“I don’t think James gets enough credit for changing the game. I said that. They say Steph, but James, too. A lot of kids are doing his s—, and people don’t talk about that,” Pierce commented. Agreeing to this, Paul George shared his hot take. He said, “If James were around for what this, how teams got to be built now—because he was—you give him the ball, he can create, he can make everything. He ran into the super team. If James is a part of this now, fresh James, it might have been difficult. It might have been difficult for m———– to get past James.”

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old legend, Paul Pierce, added: “They changed a lot of rules because of him. He was the first—what they call the foul merchant now. They had to say, ‘Alright, we can’t give him that card no more.’ He’s too dominant with this. He outsmarted the refs. So the refs had to come back. Every year, they came back with a new rule. ‘Okay, we’re not going to allow this now.’ They were doing that every year with James. He doesn’t get enough credit for changing the game.”

James Harden became the poster child for drawing fouls with ‘non‑basketball’ antics—leaning, veering, off‑hand hooks—to coax free throws. So the NBA tightened its rules, penalizing those tricks as offensive fouls and urging refs to differentiate between legitimate contact and theatrical baiting. This tweak that happened in 2021 reshaped how perimeter stars attack and how games flow.

And while Harden’s former teammate and the NBA legend explained his impact in the league, the 35-year-old left-handed shooter made a massive move. Just when you thought The Beard could find his way out of LA, which seemed kind of unlikely to happen this season, he sealed his fate with the LA Clippers.

James Harden stays in LA with a new $81.5 million handshake

James Harden just flipped the script. Instead of chasing one more payday, he signed a two-year deal worth $81.5 million with the Clippers—far less than he could’ve demanded. He even declined a $36.35 million player option for 2025–26 to give LA more breathing room. Last season, he averaged 22.8 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds—his best scoring numbers since 2011. Clearly, Harden’s game is aging well, and now it’s all in for a title run.

The Clippers finished 50-32 last season and made the playoffs, but their eyes are set higher. Harden’s unselfish deal signals serious business. With Kawhi Leonard by his side and financial flexibility unlocked, the franchise can now chase key additions to beef up depth. Whether through free agents or bold trades, the plan is clear. Harden’s bet on winning could reshape LA’s title hopes and force the rest of the NBA to start paying close attention.

Thus, James Harden may not always top the headlines, but his fingerprints are all over this era of basketball. From reshaping foul rules to redefining isolation play, his legacy stretches far beyond stats. Now, with sacrifice stitched into his new Clippers deal, he’s rewriting the final chapters on his own terms. And perhaps, this time, history will give him the standing ovation he truly deserves.