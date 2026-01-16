Ex-Clippers Star Throws Steve Kerr Under the Bus Amid Jonathan Kuminga-Lakers Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors are in a state of disarray. The team has struggled to start the year, sitting at the #8 seed with a 22-19 record, and now, Jonathan Kuminga has publicly requested a trade from the organization. Amid all this, head coach Steve Kerr’s name has come up in discussions about the team’s future, along with his own.

“Kerr’s also on his last year,” Michelle Beadle pointed out on Run It Back. “Wouldn’t that be crazy if we come back next season and neither one of them is in Golden State? Or Kuminga stayed, and Kerr’s no longer coaching?”

It was here that former LA Clippers star and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams made the most pointed observation: “It kind of looks like that’s the trend right now, right? It kind of looks like that’s how it’s gonna go.”

He’s not wrong. Kerr, on the final year of his deal, has publicly indicated that the Kuminga trade request is a “difficult situation” that the organization is trying to work through, and as time has gone on, it’s become increasingly apparent that both coaching and management have soured on the forward.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the long-time Warriors coach were to call it quits on his coaching career, especially since it’s something he has openly addressed through various points this season. Kerr and the Warriors have publicly expressed that they plan to reassess after this season, and Kerr is not committing to coaching beyond 2026.

“Maybe Kerr goes back to TV,” Beadle said, openly wondering what could be next for the 60-year old. “That would be very, very interesting.”

Only time will tell where Kerr ends up by the time the next season rolls around, but Kuminga’s status is in just as much of a flux.

Inside the Los Angeles Lakers’ Interest in Jonathan Kuminga, and What It Could Look Like

Jonathan Kuminga is an odd commodity. Though teams around the league are still somewhat interested, his value has dropped heavily with reduced playtime and as his trade request earlier became public, things keep falling out of the Warriors’ favor. It is here that the Los Angeles Lakers enter the picture.

Insider Jake Fischer had previously reported that the Lakers were looking to add Kuminga last offseason during his standoff with the Warriors, and have continued to monitor his status in the search for a 3-and-D wing around Luka Doncic and LeBron James, especially given the team’s defensive struggles this season.

Any deal between the division rivals will likely involve Rui Hachimura’s expiring contract. Here’s what a potential trade could look like:

Lakers Receive: Jonathan Kuminga

Warriors Receive: Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht

Since this would be a buy-low trade given Kuminga’s value, any draft capital being involved is unlikely, while the move serves as a roster shuffle for both teams. The Warriors would add reliable shooters to fit into the team’s system, making lineups with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler more viable.

It must also be noted that this is likely a last resort trade for both sides. After all, why not take a swing if nothing else materializes?