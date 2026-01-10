Ex-Lakers Employee Urges Owner Mark Walter To Cut Ties With Rob Pelinka Despite Jeanie Buss’ Wish

When the Lakers tried to trade for Mark Williams last season, it looked like the puzzle was about to be complete. Almost one year later, the Lakers seem to be building on an outdated identity. Their defense is still horrendous, with no explosive shooting threat to compensate for their glaring weakness. It’s improbable to win without a complete roster. That job resides with Rob Pelinka, whose tenure has come under increasing scrutiny since 2020.

The Lakers’ President of Basketball Operations has done a splendid job of acquiring players to build around. But a former scout doesn’t think his talents extend to actually placing the right set of players around them.

“This year’s roster is so poorly constructed around Luka, LeBron and Austin. It makes my eyes hurt. Rob just doesn’t know how to build a contender. And he’s saving cap space and draft picks for 2026 and 2027 instead of trying to trade for two-way guys this season when Luka, LeBron and Austin are playing so well? Sounds like the Rob I know,” the scout told Lakers Daily

Since having a role in assembling a team in 2017, Pelinka has added one championship to the Lakers. Since that triumphant run, the Lakers have been to the conference finals only once. Pelinka showcased his acumen by bringing Luka Doncic, a star for the future. However, his tenure has been rather underwhelming.

Imago Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka walks on the couet prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Notably, he disbanded the Lakers’ 2020 championship-winning team without ever giving them a chance to run it back. On his way out, Anthony Davis asked for some moves from the front office. Nearly two seasons later, the Lakers are still stuck in that limbo. They appear to have the major boxes ticked, yet until those few crucial moves are made, they can never really sniff another championship in the near future.

“They have to find a new basketball exec if they want to win a ring with Luka. I hope Magic [Johnson] has told Mark [Walter] that,” the scout commented.

The Lakers are primed for a fresh start. LeBron James is in the last year of his contract. That will open up some flexibility for Pelinka to make moves. Jeanie Buss, the current governor, hopes that he can redeem himself next summer, as she has a lot of faith in his abilities.

Rob Pelinka has to show results for Jeanie Buss’ trust

Despite an underwhelming tenure, Rob Pelinka secured an extension with the Lakers only last season. This was before Mark Walter acquired the team. However, it’s important to note that although the controlling owner, he still trusts Jeanie Buss to lead the Lakers, backing her family’s fabulous history with the franchise.

And Buss trusts Pelinka to lead the Lakers into a new dawn.

Announcing his extension, she said, “For eight seasons, I have relied on Rob’s vision and leadership to do what’s best for the Lakers organization. I value his partnership and professionalism and believe in his ability to deliver championship-caliber basketball for Los Angeles and Lakers fans everywhere”.

Well, believing and executing happen to be the opposite ends of a spectrum. Walter has varied experience in leading sports franchises to glory. He understands how critical it is to have a sound mind that aligns with the vision of a team to build an appropriate foundation. Rob Pelinka has done the hard part, assembling the Lakers with a breathtaking core of Doncic, James, and even Austin Reaves.

His policy of trading for ‘difference makers’ has led to some prolific personalities coming to LA. But not all difference makers carry a glittering resume. A player’s impact is the greatest measure in evaluating their fit within a team. So, although Pelinka has the support from Buss right now, he needs to deliver in the next few years.

Luka Doncic is magnetic to the point that he will cultivate success. But if Pelinka can’t build around his qualities and capitalize on his acquisition, then what was the point of the blockbuster trade in the first place? Results will create job security for the Lakers’ President of Basketball Operations.

But can he do so without losing Walter’s trust? As of right now, it seems the TWG Global CEO is content with having Rob Pelinka manage the roster. Yet, there won’t be a lot of recoil if Walter decides to go in another direction soon.