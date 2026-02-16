Ex-Laker’s Family Forced to Remove LeBron James Jersey After Clippers’ All-Star Decision

Even an All-Star celebration could not pause the Los Angeles rivalry. Inside the Intuit Dome during All-Star Weekend, a small wardrobe moment quietly turned into a team statement. The son of former Laker Lou Williams arrived wearing a LeBron James jersey, and the host organization quickly stepped in to change that.
Williams later revealed that Clippers personnel repeatedly handed his son alternate gear, including a custom jersey, until the Lakers colors were gone. “My son walked in there with a LeBron James Lakers jersey on, and all of my people at the Los Angeles Clippers were not having it.”
He added that multiple members of the franchise sent different jerseys so the child would not wear a rival uniform in the building. Because of that, the incident became less about clothing and more about territorial identity inside the Clippers’ new home arena.
The situation was lighthearted, but the message was clear. The Clippers did not formally block entry, yet they made sure the jersey changed before the event continued. Williams himself treated it as appreciation rather than conflict.
“Shoutout to the good people over at the Clippers for making sure my son was comfortable, accommodated, and flipping him into a Clippers fan.” That tone matters. The story reflects branding control rather than hostility. After moving into their own arena, protecting visual identity inside the building carries symbolic weight for the franchise.
Previously, the Lakers shared the same venue for years. However, a home arena creates different expectations. A rival jersey becomes more noticeable, especially during a league-wide showcase. Because of that shift, even a kid’s outfit turned into an example of how teams guard their space.
LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard put on quite the show for the LA fans
Ironically, the same weekend showed the opposite dynamic on the floor. Players from both sides shared a roster during the new USA-format All-Star event. Kawhi Leonard dominated the semifinal with 31 points, while LeBron James recorded two points in that round and five in the final as Team Stripes finished second. The stars competed together despite the off-court territorial stance.
Meanwhile, James reflected on long-time peers and shared history. “It’s always an honor to see those guys… when it comes to me, Steph, and KD, we’ll be interlocked for the rest of our careers, for sure.”
That contrast explains the moment’s appeal. On court, collaboration. Inside the arena, identity protection.
The jersey exchange ultimately stayed friendly, yet it revealed something real. Rivalries evolve once teams control their own space. Going forward, games between the two franchises now carry more than standings implications. The building itself has become part of the competition.