Ex-Lakers Star Calls Out Grant Williams’ Claim About LeBron James’ NBA Bubble House

A new claim from Grant Williams about LeBron James receiving special treatment during the NBA’s 2020 bubble didn’t go unanswered for long. Former Lakers forward Markieff Morris swiftly fired back, publicly dismissing Williams’ story as false and defending his former teammate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Williams, now 27 and playing for the Charlotte Hornets, said during a recent podcast appearance that James had “his own house on the camp” while players were isolated at Walt Disney World in Florida. The remark quickly reignited long-running debates among NBA fans about the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship run inside the unprecedented bubble environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Morris, who was James’ teammate during that title run, immediately challenged the claim on X. “Lol cap he was two doors down from me! Dog was locked down just like the rest of us. We had a Madden league. We played all the games in his room. We was damn near gaming all night!”

ADVERTISEMENT

This revelation from Morris comes as no surprise, as everyone in the league knows how much the 4x NBA Champion loves Madden. But claims that James and fellow superstar Anthony Davis were living like ‘kings’ in the bubble seem a bit far-fetched.

Another former Laker, Danny Green, also recently came out to speak on this topic. He mentioned how NBA fans would have respected anyone else winning the championship except Bron and the Lakers. Green argues that folks are just waiting to hate on LeBron for no apparent rhyme or reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This isn’t the first time whispers of superstar perks have bubbled up—and burst—in the NBA’s high-stakes echo chamber. During the 2020 NBA Bubble in Orlando, a similar rumor circulated that LeBron James had smuggled in a private chef to provide gourmet meals amid the league’s strict protocols.

Former teammates like Anthony Davis swiftly debunked it, confirming everyone ate from the same communal spread. Williams’ anecdote joins this lineage of bubble mythology, where isolation and speculation fueled tall tales about the league’s elite, only for reality to clip their wings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turns out, the old saying is true: heavy is the head that wears the crown.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James Doubles Down on ‘Life in the Bubble’ Despite Criticism

‘King James’ and the Lakers made their way to a commanding 4-2 win over the Miami Heat in the Finals. Despite the naysayers, he has always stood by that achievement with immense pride. The 41-year-old revealed earlier this year about how the vibes inside the bubble were ‘strictly basketball’.

“I agree with what a lot of people say, that it was the purest form of hoops, that it was strictly basketball. We all have the ability to do whatever we want in life. We’ve made a bunch of money, we have all the access. That’s gone in the bubble,” James told The Mirror US in an earlier interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) hoists the NBA Cup and celebrates with teammates after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship game against the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

“You can’t just, ‘Oh, I’m about to go to a restaurant’ or ‘I’m about to do this.’ You can’t do none of that. Everything in the bubble was strictly about basketball. Obviously, we were there talking about a lot of the off-the-court things with the social injustice and police brutality, rightfully so. But when the basketball portion was the focus, that’s all it was,” James added.

James won his fourth NBA Finals MVP that year, along with his fourth ring. For him, thriving in that environment validated his leadership and his love for the game, which made him the man he is today. The bubble wasn’t a shortcut, but it was a pressure cooker that revealed which NBA hooper could rise when basketball was all that remained.