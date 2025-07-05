Ex-Lakers Star Makes Bold Cooper Flagg Claim After Voicing Concerns About Dylan Harper

It’s been over a week since the 2025 NBA Draft came to an end. But that’s the only thing you’ve been talking about, and you can’t deny this fact. Especially because this year’s draft has handed the Dallas Mavericks a key or a second chance at to championship. By picking Cooper Flagg at No.1, Nico Harrison unlocked unmatched potential. But don’t worry—second pick Dylan Harper isn’t backing down and will team up with the Spurs.

However, things won’t be easy for Harper at San Antonio. Remember, Gregg Popovich isn’t the head coach anymore. Besides, the team is relatively young, with Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox taking the lead. Although Chris Paul is one of the veterans, the 19-year-old Rutgers star could lean on, unless he asks his way out.

The NBA legend Ron Harper’s youngest son “got Wemby and Fox,” former Lakers star Lonzo Ball exclaimed on the Whan An Experience podcast. It’s not a mock, just a nod to the Spurs’ young, title-less core. In this case, Cooper Flagg has the upper hand as he’s surrounded by champs.

Ball added, “You can hoop with Wemby and Fox. Just do your part. Both of them are great fits, but I feel like Dylan Harper — he’s not going to take a backseat, but he’s going to have to wait a little bit. ” Look, Victor Wembanyama is recovering from DVT. Reports confirm he’s recovered from his ailment, but will he hit the court early in the 2025-26 season? That’s a million-dollar question. Therefore, the rookie point guard will have to believe in his instinct on the court for a while.

via Imago Jan 4, 2024; Montvale, New Jersey, United States; Don Bosco boys basketball at St. Joseph High School. DB #2 Dylan Harper.

Harper‘s 2024-25 records for Rutgers simply speak volumes about his talent. In 29 games, he averaged 19.4 ppg, 4.6 reb, and 4.0 ast. But these numbers won’t matter in the NBA if he has to take the backseat initially, as Lonzo Ball claimed. Undoubtedly, he is a great addition to the Spurs’ core, but as mentioned before, that lack of a championship factor and the young team factor could weigh in on the 19-year-old.

Meanwhile, for Cooper, his Draft number turned out to be the golden ticket to work around some future Hall of Famers. Imagine waking up every day to be in the same practice facility as Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis. Sounds unreal, right? But not for Flagg.

Cooper Flagg is in a good situation because of the Dallas Mavericks’ core

Generations will remember Flagg’s first press conference as a Maverick for its cheeky and hilarious tone. The rookie was asked by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon about the legacy passed down from Dirk Nowitzki to Luka Doncic and now to him. “How do you feel about that lineage and the responsibility that comes with those sorts of expectations?” Cooper shot an iconic side-eye at his brother in the crowd when someone mentioned Luka’s name. But that’s the ’18-year-old’ side of the hooper.

Speaking of his basketball player side, the Duke prodigy, standing 6’8″, averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. With him leading the charge, the Blue Devils stormed into the Final Four. Most importantly, he will be playing alongside Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis. That’s like 6 Larry O’Brien trophies in a bag! Thus, Lonzo Ball said:

“He’s next to AD, Lively, Gafford, like Dylan Harper, bro. I feel like Cooper Flag gets to just step right in and be a good franchise. That’s why he’s number one, with pieces around him that can help, like Klay Thompson. Yeah, that’s kind of crazy, bro. Then Kyrie gets back — like, s—, first pick hooping with them. Yeah, that’s a good situation for a first pick, I think, for him.”

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke Apr 5, 2025 San Antonio, TX, USA Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg 2 shoots a free throw against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men s Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.

They say destiny loves drama—and this draft gave us a blockbuster. On one coast, Cooper Flagg walked into a locker room glittering with rings and swagger. On the other hand, Dylan Harper packed his game and grit for a team still writing its legend. One found gold at the end of the pick. The other is a battlefield waiting for fire. But hey, every crown starts with chaos and this league? It lives for the storm before the glory.