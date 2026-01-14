Ex-Lakers Star Defends Rich Paul’s Stance on Austin Reaves Amid Trade Rumor

In the firestorm surrounding Rich Paul’s comments on a potential Austin Reaves trade, the superstar agent has found vocal support from an unexpected place — a former Los Angeles Laker stepping in to defend both the message and the messenger.

In fact, many experts believe that the Lakers might be among the teams to watch ahead of the NBA trade deadline this season. Amid this, LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports, suggested that Los Angeles should trade their star shooting guard in exchange for Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr., a trade proposal that has divided the NBA world in half, with Lou Williams being associated with Paul.

“He’s just an agent. He has the power that we want Rich Paul to have. He’s an agent. He doesn’t make decisions. Now, does he have the juice to manipulate some of these things and be personally involved with his clients? Absolutely. But we’re putting him on some different type of standard that we’re not giving anybody else,” the former Lakers star said during a recent interview.

“We have players that literally go in games, get ejected, do this and that, or fight, or have good games, and they sit down, and they have conversations. Then they have general conversations about what’s going on around the league. Now, the Lakers, I know it’s always a lot of drama, and it’s always a lot of, oh, what’s going on and who’s talking and who’s doing what with the Lakers.”

“But at the end of the day, everybody talks when it comes to the Lakers. Everybody. So I don’t hold Rich Paul to a different standard,” he concluded, defending Rich Paul’s statement.

Williams makes a compelling case: in today’s NBA landscape, where everyone from players to insiders has a platform via podcasts and shows, it’s inconsistent to single out Rich Paul for scrutiny.

He directly challenges critics who argue that Paul, as LeBron James’s agent, shouldn’t float trade ideas involving Austin Reaves—claiming it could strain the relationship between James and Reaves. Williams counters effectively: agents, analysts, and fans routinely speculate on LeBron trades without backlash, so why the double standard for Paul?

After all, Paul holds no decision-making power; his input was just that—a suggestion, not a directive.

This rings especially true given Paul’s context: he framed it as a hypothetical, imagining himself as Lakers GM, backed by logical reasoning on roster fit and team needs.

Nonetheless, either way, even though the Purple and Gold might not act on Rich Paul’s advice, they might be forced to make a decision soon, keeping in mind the guard’s contract situation.

The Lakers could be forced to explore Austin Reaves’ trade options

The Los Angeles Lakers still might be forced to trade Austin Reaves, and it has nothing to do with what Rich Paul thinks is best for the historic franchise. Reaves, who is having a staggering season averaging a career high 26.6 points, 5,2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, is currently out with a Grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain.

However, that hasn’t stopped him from being the talk of the town.

Imago Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after a play against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That’s because the 27-year-old is currently in his third season of a four-year $53.8 million contract with the 2026-27 season being a player option worth $14.8 million. Given his leap in production, Reaves has already politely rejected an extension, all in the hopes of getting a max deal next summer, putting the Lakers in a bit of a dilemma at the moment.

If the Lakers don’t renew him, they will lose Austin Reaves to free agency, and if they decide to keep him around, it wouldn’t come without a cost.

This means that if the Purple and Gold want to trade him now, it is the right time; otherwise, they will have to offer him a good deal next summer, putting the franchise in a precarious position. Now, what will they do? We’ll have to wait and watch.