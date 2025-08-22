Ex-Lakers Star Escapes Legal Punishment as 4 NBA Teams Get Chance to Solve Major Headache

Nothing has changed in the last few weeks. Malik Beasley was and is living in the shadows of an uncertain future in the NBA. However, things took an odd turn for the 28-year-old with the ex-Los Angeles Lakers’ shooting guard on June 29, 2025. The US Attorney’s Office is investigating Beasley for gambling and placing prop bets on NBA games. It looked like the free agent’s life was falling apart when the repercussions of the same seeped into his home. Early August reports said authorities evicted him from his Detroit home amid the controversies.

But now, it looks like the stars are shining again, as some optimistic news awaits the former Bucks star. On Friday, ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Malik Beasley’s attorneys, Steve Haney and Mike Schachter, told ESPN that federal authorities in the Eastern District of New York no longer target him in the gambling investigation. This could reopen free agency for one of the NBA’s top shooters.

Charania also reported: “Beasley’s attorneys told ESPN that they had extensive conversations and meetings with the Eastern District of New York and were informed Beasley is not being considered the target after allegations regarding gambling on NBA games and prop bets during the 2023-24 season.”

On June 29, ESPN reported that the ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard faced a federal investigation, which consequently halted all his free agent negotiations just one day before free agency officially began. Meanwhile, NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed the league’s full cooperation with prosecutors. Initially, reports indicated that the Detroit Pistons were set to sign 28-year-old Malik Beasley to a three-year, $42 million contract; however, the agreement collapsed once the federal investigation surfaced, and other teams subsequently paused talks.

Well, Matt Barnes was one of the first voices to side with Beasley, stating, “An investigation is not a charge. Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the US Constitution.” Now that authorities have cleared Malik of the allegations, he can resume free agency. This simply means the NBA trade market is open for the shooting guard. And given his records last season, some teams might need him on the team for the 2025-26 season.

The Los Angeles Lakers & others can utilize Malik Beasley’s shooting abilities

Malik Beasley’s 2024-25 season with the Detroit Pistons highlighted his elite shooting prowess. Appearing in all 82 games, the 28-year-old guard averaged 16.3 points while hitting .430 from the field, .416 from three, and .679 from the line. He made 319 three-pointers, the most in Pistons history and second in the NBA behind Anthony Edwards. Beasley also led in catch-and-shoot threes with 248, the highest since tracking began in 2013-14.

The Los Angeles Lakers face a critical spacing issue heading into the 2025-26 season. While stars Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura shoot between 37% and 40% from three, bench players like Deandre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes, and Gabe Vincent provide minimal floor spacing. Analysts highlight the rotation’s lack of reliable shooters. Adding Beasley, a proven sharpshooter off the bench, could enhance spacing and scoring versatility, preserving freedom for the Lakers’ primary scorers.

via Imago Nov 25, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Modern NBA strategies push teams like the Knicks, Warriors, and Timberwolves to prioritize three-point threats. The Knicks averaged 36.9% on just 12.8 makes per game, struggling with spacing alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. The Warriors rely heavily on Stephen Curry, facing depth and turnover issues with only nine players under contract. Timberwolves need shooting to complement Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo’s 39.7% from deep, and mitigate Conley’s age. Beasley’s historic 319 threes and bench impact offer a strategic fit for all four franchises.

Malik Beasley’s free agency just got a plot twist worthy of prime-time drama. Cleared of federal gambling allegations, the 28-year-old sharpshooter is back in the NBA spotlight, and teams are circling. 319 three-pointers, 248 catch-and-shoot makes, and an ironman 82-game season under his belt. Beasley offers instant spacing and scoring firepower. From the Lakers to the Knicks, Warriors, and Timberwolves, any roster craving perimeter punch now has its answer. The market just opened, and Beasley is the name everyone will be watching.