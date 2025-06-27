Ex-Lakers Star Reveals Shaq & LeBron James’ Actions ‘Hurt’ Him in Emotional Story About Mother

Seeing the NBA come together after Tyrese Haliburton’s injury in the NBA Finals was a touching moment. It showcased the brotherhood that really exists in the league. But the modern environment is far more empathetic towards the players. Before, it wasn’t like that. Talents faded because of it at times. At least for Michael Beasley, the NBA experience wasn’t all sunshine and roses.

Now popular for his BIG3 stints and one-on-one prowess, Beasley was also one of the elite talents in the NBA. As the second overall pick, his scoring acumen looked poised for stardom. However, there was always one problem. Beasley could never find the right people around him. Sadly, he also didn’t find much support from his peers.

The former Lakers guard spoke about the same on the 3’s and Ones podcast with Ice Cube. Struggling with OCD, he shared how his mannerisms can be misjudged. It reflected in how he came off to some NBA players. Even LeBron James, who shared the court with him during the 2013 Miami Heat Finals run.

They were teammates. However, because he was nervous about meeting the Akron Hammer and having difficulty being social, Beasley’s interaction with LeBron James led to a blocked path for friendship.

“Even me and LeBron. We talked about this, but like the first time I met LeBron, I was so nervous that it came like, he took it the wrong way, and then like he just ain’t want to be my friend. That s–t hurt my feelings so bad,” he shared on the podcast.

But this wasn’t the only experience.

Michael Beasley admired Shaquille O’Neal as a rookie. It all started because his mother loved the Lakers legend. But what he thought was a chance to meet his mother’s favorite basketball player didn’t even get to words.

“I remember I walked to Shaq my first time, bro… So, I walked up the Shaq up to in Phoenix. This was my second year in the league, bro. Uh, All-Star and I just, bro, I was so nervous. I just wanted to say what’s up. And, you know what I’m saying? Like, cuz my mother loved him. You know what I’m saying? And, bro, he just like brushed me off,” he said about meeting Shaq.

Sadly, not having great friends around him was one of the reasons Beasley could never find stability in the NBA.

Michael Beasley’s internal battle

Coming into Miami as a rookie, Beasley’s life was one of distractions. His off-court antics and issues about work ethic sparked doubts in teams. It led to him constantly moving around, never really getting the chance to settle. In the background, though, Michael Beasley was dealing with anxiety while the NBA didn’t have the protocols it has today.

During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, he broke down talking about his life in the NBA. Beasley shared how he never got to making true friends, and those who did only wanted his money. Eventually, it left him feeling that being aloof from it all was his best choice.

It’s not that he didn’t try to reach out. The former second overall pick did his all to try and make a good circle. But after a while, he had enough. “I don’t talk to nobody right now. I’ve spoken to people before, I’m not going to make my problem your problems,” he said about his situation.

It was a difficult time then. However, it seems like Beasley is slowly able to find people he can trust. The BIG3 especially has given him the opportunity to connect with former hoopers. It might still be a connection through basketball. But for Beasley, that’s the place where he built camaraderie and friends. His life revolves around his love for basketball. And while it did take a while, it seems he has finally found some comfort in his surroundings.