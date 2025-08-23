Ex-Lakers Star Sends Warning as Stephen Curry’s New Project Risks Hurting $25.6B Competitors

Last preseason was special for Quincy Olivary for several reasons. After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA draft, he shook hands with the LA Lakers on an Exhibit 10 deal. The front office saw the fire in his eyes and the skills on the floor. Thus, they handed the 24-year-old a two-way deal. But that wasn’t the only highlight for the rookie in the preseason. In a crushing 132–74 Lakers loss to the Warriors on Oct 18, Olivari posted 22 points and 7 rebounds. Afterward, he met his idol, Stephen Curry, an emotional moment that brought the young Laker to tears.

“I don’t even know what to say, man,” Olivari said after meeting the Golden State Warriors legend. “That’s my favorite player ever. The first thing he told me was, ‘I’m a big fan of your game.’ And truth be told, I’m a big fan of him.” Fast forward to December 2024, life gave the 24-year-old his full circle moment. ESPN’s Shams Charania tweeted on Dec 7 that the Rice and Xavier product has signed a shoe endorsement deal with Curry Brand.

Now, as you know, the Under Armour Curry Series 7 in Musinsa colors has hit the shelves on Aug 22. And guess what? Quincy had his moment of wearing those kicks and partnering with Stephen Curry for a photoshoot. It appears Curry and Olivari haven’t seen the last of each other just yet. Meanwhile, taking to his Instagram handle, Olivari shared three behind-the-scenes photos featuring Curry and the eye-catching Curry 7s in purple shades.

The former Lakers star captioned: “Series 7 ‘World Tour🌎’ out now! Here’s a few BTS from the shoot👀! I was in love the first day I saw them & I promise this the best hoop shoe I ever wore!! Don’t say I didn’t warn u🤫!” Fair warning for the fans willing to buy these kicks!

Built with Curry’s fire for the game, the Curry Series 7 feels like speed stitched into every step. Its supercritical foam midsole carries playoff-level resilience, while the UA Flow outsole grips the floor with certainty. Each quick cut finds balance through a molded shank and a Pebax plate. Cushioning layers ease fatigue, and the airy mesh keeps him light, turning endurance into something almost poetic. Even Stephen Curry noted, “This is the first experience of transferring the lightness and responsiveness felt in running shoes directly to basketball shoes. These are the lightest and most stable basketball shoes I’ve ever worn.”

Most importantly, Under Armour is emerging as a giant in the world of sports apparel. Staring eye-to-eye with the likes of Nike and Adidas. In fact, when Curry joined the brand, ditching a powerhouse like Nike in 2013, the world was left in shock.“We’re an underdog brand. We’re for the ones that were maybe born not big enough or tall enough or fast enough, or strong enough, or smart enough, or clever enough,” CEO Kevin Plank said then. 12 years later, with a market of $2.18 billion, they are the next big name in the league.

The Stephen Curry effect has altered Under Armour’s fate into a rising giant for $25.6 B rivals

Stephen Curry’s journey with Under Armour began after Nike fumbled a pitch that mispronounced his name and even showed Kevin Durant’s slide. Under Armour stepped forward with $4 million a year against Nike’s $2.5 million. Twelve years later, Curry’s signature line flourishes under a long-term extension, his role as Curry Brand president secured with 8.8 million shares worth $75 million, even as Under Armour’s stock fell from $45.41 to under $6.

Nike may lead with 96% awareness, 65% popularity, 58% ownership, and 84% loyalty, while Adidas holds 95% awareness and cultural strength, yet Under Armour’s rise through Curry’s $4 million yearly deal and 8.8 million shares worth $75 million signals disruption. With the U.S. sneaker market set to hit $25.6 billion in 2025, UA’s momentum builds against giants, turning every percentage into proof of a long-game threat.

Greatness has a way of looping back with fresh sparks, and Curry’s story keeps writing itself louder. From inspiring rookies like Quincy Olivari to building shoes that feel like lightning, his touch reshapes more than basketball. Under Armour rides that current, turning doubt into dominance and pressure into promise. And while rivals guard their turf, Curry is out here changing games, signing deals, and celebrating milestones like a big day for Eat. Learn. Play with another schoolyard built in The Bay.