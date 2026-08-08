Ex-Lakers Stars on Wizards’ Radar for Anthony Davis Reunion After Failing to Team-Up With LeBron James

The Washington Wizards are entering a pivotal offseason, determined to strengthen their roster around their centerpiece big man. After shutting down speculation of a blockbuster trade to bring LeBron James, the franchise has turned its focus toward familiar veteran talent and the possibility of a reunion is now firmly on the table.

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According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, the Wizards are not entertaining trade offers for Anthony Davis and remain committed to building around him. Instead of chasing another superteam scenario, Washington is weighing veteran additions with proven chemistry. Multiple reports suggest that former Lakers teammates are among the leading options.

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Sam Amico of Hoops Wire noted, “the Wizards still have flexibility to add another player.” The veterans under consideration include Russell Westbrook, Gabe Vincent, DeMar DeRozan, Anthony Gill, and Aaron Holiday, with Westbrook and Vincent standing out as ex-Lakers who shared the floor with Davis in recent seasons.

Imago October 29, 2021, Los Angeles, California, USA: Russell Westbrook 0 and Anthony Davis 3 of the Los Angeles Lakers cheer during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday October 29, 2021 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Lakers defeat Cavaliers, 113-101. /PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20211029_zaa_p124_037 Copyright: xJAVIERxROJASx

Russell Westbrook spent parts of three years alongside Davis in Los Angeles from 2021 to 2023, including the Lakers’ run to the Western Conference Finals. His ties to Wizards GM Will Dawkins and team president Michael Winger date back to their Oklahoma City days, strengthening the case for a reunion. The nine-time All-Star is coming off a productive age-37 season in Sacramento, averaging 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 33.8% from three.

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Vincent, meanwhile, played with Davis during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons in Los Angeles, offering Washington another option with built-in chemistry. Both guards would slot in behind Trae Young, who re-signed with Washington on a four-year, $212 million extension, and Bub Carrington, entering his third season at point guard.

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A Crowded Field of Veteran Options

DeRozan, Gill, and Holiday round out the list of names Washington is considering.

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DeRozan has drawn interest from Denver, Miami, and Cleveland, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, and could provide scoring punch on a minimum-level deal.

Gill, a six-year Wizards fixture beloved for his locker-room presence, remains unsigned but has overseas options if Washington doesn’t bring him back. Holiday would serve as a defense-first depth piece further down the rotation.

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None of these moves would be transformative individually. But together, they reflect a Wizards front office intent on building a credible veteran presence around a young core headlined by No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa, Alex Sarr, and Carrington — all while keeping Davis, whose extension talks have reportedly been tabled, fully committed to the rebuild rather than searching for his next superteam elsewhere.