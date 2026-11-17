Luka Doncic‘s scoring has made headlines during the Los Angeles Lakers’ strong start to the 2026-27 season. But Chandler Parsons believes the superstar’s biggest contribution goes beyond his individual numbers, pointing to how his presence is helping the players around him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Lakers have won 12 of their first 14 games, with Doncic leading the league in scoring at 39.0 points per game. Austin Reaves has also averaged 24.7 points, giving Los Angeles another major offensive contributor alongside its leading scorer. Parsons shared his assessment while discussing the NBA’s top players. While speaking on the Run It Back podcast, the former Mavericks forward explained why Doncic’s defensive commitment makes his offensive responsibility easier to accept.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s doing everything now, so you can’t even say a goddamn word about him having the ball too much, when at least he’s leaving it all out there on the defensive end,” Parsons said.

Parsons’ argument also touches on an important part of the Lakers’ offense: Doncic’s ability to create opportunities for players who do not need to dominate the ball to contribute. His scoring attracts defensive attention, while his passing gives teammates opportunities to attack favorable situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

That impact was visible in Los Angeles’ recent 131-123 win over the Phoenix Suns on November 15. Doncic finished with 43 points and nine assists, while Quentin Grimes added 22 points, including five three-pointers. Grimes also made a crucial three late in the fourth quarter as Phoenix attempted to cut into the Lakers’ lead. The performance offered a practical example of how Doncic’s scoring and playmaking can coexist with meaningful contributions from the supporting cast.

Parsons specifically mentioned Grimes, Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia, and Reaves when explaining why he rates Doncic so highly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s making Ziaire Williams relevant. He is making Jake LaRavia an NBA player. Like he is making Quentin Grimes. He’s giving them opportunity. He’s letting Austin Reaves go off and having another guy on his team average damn near 25 as well,” Parsons said.

The Lakers’ supporting cast deserves credit for making those opportunities count. Grimes’ production against Phoenix, for instance, was not simply a result of Doncic scoring. He converted his chances when the game demanded it, helping Los Angeles maintain its advantage during the closing stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

That distinction matters when evaluating a high-usage superstar. A player can control much of an offense without making it entirely dependent on individual scoring. Parsons acknowledged that Doncic remains the Lakers’ primary option but rejected the idea that his involvement prevents others from getting touches.

“It’s not like he’s just this pig offensively. That’s not sharing the rock and what, and once the usage rate is so through the roof that no one else is getting a touch. Their offence is pretty balanced. Obviously it’s led with him. He’s going to have the ball in his hands the most of the time, but he’s getting everyone involved.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Parsons, Doncic’s value is therefore not limited to the points he puts on the board. His ability to draw attention, find teammates, and remain committed on the defensive end makes his offensive role more valuable to the entire team. With the Lakers turning their strong opening stretch into wins, that balance is becoming an important part of their identity.