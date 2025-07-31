Ex-NBA Champ Reveals Nico Harrison’s Real Problem With Luka Doncic, and It’s Not Bodyweight

When it comes to Luka Dončić, the criticism feels like a broken record: is he out of shape? From social media jokes to pregame analyst chatter, the focus constantly circles back to his weight, a debate that haunted him in both Dallas and again in LA. But former NBA champ Jeff Teague just flipped the script.

On his Club 520 podcast, he argued the real issue wasn’t the number on the scale. It was how Luka’s body was managed that fueled a cycle of injuries and frustration.

Teague didn’t mince words: “Eventually, people was going to keep calling him fat. He was going to keep hurting his calf. I think that’s what it was – the injuries… I don’t think he just trained his body the right way. That’s why he kept getting hurt.” Behind Teague’s blunt take lies a painful truth: Luka’s recurring calf strains weren’t flukes.

Performance experts stress that repeated soft-tissue injuries often relate to biomechanics, which is how force travels through joints during cuts and jumps, and recovery habits, not just weight. When calf muscles absorb unsustainable stress, breakdowns follow.

While GM Nico Harrison spoke vaguely about culture fit, insiders sensed panic over Luka Doncic’s whack-a-mole injuries. The Mavericks later parted ways with multiple health staffers, including strength coaches, rehab specialists, amid whispers that Luka’s conditioning was being mishandled.

Dallas Mavericks general manger Nico Harrison

Fast-forward to 2025: Luka’s response has been radical. Shedding 30+ pounds (landing in the mid-230s), he rebuilt his body under Team Luka, a program targeting his muscle balance, nutrition, and smarter recovery. The goal wasn’t just weight loss; it was durability. Mobility. A body that could withstand his genius.

Teague’s point rings clearer than ever: he suggests that Harrison’s focus on weight missed the forest for the trees. In Teague’s view, public criticism zeroed in on the visible symptom (Luka’s size), while the underlying problem (training gaps leading to injuries, which caused staff chaos) festered unseen. He argues, ‘Fix the system, and the scale follows.’

How Dallas’ wrist injury ruse blew up over Luka’s conditioning

In late November, the Mavericks granted Luka a seemingly routine 11-day excused absence, officially due to a right wrist sprain. But as ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Ramona Shelburne later reported, the true motive was far from routine. Doncic had reportedly climbed into the “high 260s,” and the team needed him to step away and lose weight, without framing it as a conditioning issue. The decision reflected growing unease inside the Mavericks’ front office about Luka’s long-term durability.

That internal move exposed a deeper frustration. According to multiple sources, Mavs leadership felt Luka wasn’t doing enough to maintain his body in the offseason or recover properly in-season. Despite his elite production, the recurring calf issues, fatigue, and minor soft-tissue injuries were viewed as signs of poor body management rather than coincidence. And while the “wrist sprain” provided cover publicly, the intent behind the break was no secret internally: it was a message.

The quiet load management marked a turning point in how Dallas handled its superstar. From that moment on, Luka’s physical prep and commitment became a front-office talking point. Behind the scenes, it wasn’t just about trimming weight, but about enforcing accountability.