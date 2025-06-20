Ex-NBA Champion Reveals Jeanie Buss’ Habit That Made Lakers’ $10B Sale Possible

Of all the people you’d expect to be singing Jeanie Buss’s praises, Isiah Thomas, the guy synonymous with the legendary “Bad Boy” Pistons and the guy who spent years battling the “Showtime” Lakers, probably wouldn’t be at the top of your list. But on NBA TV’s pre-game show, right in the middle of the NBA Finals, the Hall of Famer did just that. And in the process, he revealed a secret habit of Jeanie’s, a quiet practice she started years ago, that he believes is the real reason the Buss family was just able to pull off the biggest team sale in sports history.

Let’s be real, the news that the Buss family sold their majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers for a mind-blowing $10 billion sent absolute shockwaves through the NBA. And while the number is staggering, the story behind why the sale had to happen is even more fascinating. For years, analysts have described the Lakers as being “house poor.” As ESPN’s Tim Bontemps put it, “It means you own something but you don’t have a lot of actual cash.”

And according to Isiah Thomas, Jeanie’s ability to pull this off was no accident. It was the result of years of quiet, dedicated preparation that he witnessed firsthand. On the pre-game show, Isiah, who has a long history with Jeanie as a peer in the league’s highest circles, shared this incredible insight:

“They say experience is the best teacher and I… I sat next to Jeanie Buss many of times in the owner meetings and watching her sit next to her father, watching her take notes, watching her understand the NBA, the ownership, like, sale,” Isiah revealed.

Zeke made it clear that this wasn’t just some lucky break for her. “I’m not surprised that she’s the one who has negotiated and had the biggest sale of the LA Lakers, taking them from millions to billions,” he continued. “And you know, don’t underestimate the knowledge and experience that she brought to the table cause again, I sat in those owners meetings watching her sit next to her father and take notes. So this ain’t no overnight sensation. She’s the real deal.”

