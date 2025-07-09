Ex-NBA Coach Sends Clear Message to Jonathan Kuminga After Insider’s Report on Warriors Future

“This might take a while because I think the Warriors want real stuff back, like a decent young player, a first-round pick.” That’s how ESPN’s Zach Lowe perfectly summed up the tricky and frustrating situation between the Golden State Warriors and their talented young forward, Jonathan Kuminga. After a season of fluctuating minutes and rumored frustration, the 22-year-old is now a restricted free agent, and his future with the team is very much in doubt. And as the situation drags on, a former NBA Coach of the Year, Sam Mitchell has a blunt and very clear message for the young star.

The waiting game with Kuminga and the Warriors is expected to extend into mid-July. According to NBA insider Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the market for the 22-year-old remains “ice cold.” Even though teams like the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Washington Wizards have reportedly shown interest, no actual offer sheet has come in. Even the Kings’ reported sign-and-trade offer—which included former first-round pick Devin Carter and two second-rounders—was quickly turned down by the Warriors, who saw it as a “buy-low attempt.”

“No significant traction on the Jonathan Kuminga front over the weekend, per sources,” Slater tweeted last Sunday. “Restricted free agency around the NBA remains ice cold. Conversations and little action. Kings have been strongest pursuer of Warriors’ wing, but nothing has come close.”

What’s more, according to former NBA Coach of the Year, Sam Mitchell, Kuminga’s path forward is pretty straightforward. “This is the problem for Kuminga. This is where you got drafted. So you gotta figure out how to make it work,” Mitchell said on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Mitchell didn’t hold back, pointing right to the issues that have reportedly “irked” the Warriors’ coaching staff. “These are the things that are kil—- Jonathan Kaminga,” he said. “Lack of attention to detail. Don’t play winning basketball. Don’t throw the ball, pass the ball when Steph Curry is open… But if Steph Curry or Klay Thompson is open, and you’re late delivering the ball or you look them off, that is the kiss of dea–.” This criticism was clearly seen late last season when, according to The Ringer’s Logan Murdock, Kerr was “incensed” after Kuminga kept ignoring an open Curry to try and score himself. Kuminga ended up benched for the last two regular season games and the play-in tournament.

Mitchell agreed that Kuminga needs to play, but he also pointed out the tough reality of the market. “I agree with Tim Legler from this standpoint. He needs to go somewhere and play. But this is the problem. You got these warts on him. He wants to get paid,” Mitchell explained. “I’ll bring you in if I’m a team that needs that young talent, but I’m not paying you $25, $30, $40 million a year.” It’s a blunt opinion, but more importantly, it’s a clear message to Kuminga: it’s up to him now.

There’s still hope they can find a middle ground. Slater has reported that Kuminga, his agent, Steve Kerr, and GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. are planning a meeting during Summer League in Las Vegas. If no other teams make offers, the two sides might agree on a “compromise contract” that keeps Kuminga in the Bay—at least for a while. Slater suggests it could be a deal set up so he can be traded as early as December 15. This would give the Warriors time to rethink things and Kuminga time to show what he’s worth.

For now though, the whole story just keeps dragging on. And with every day that passes, the gap between what he could be and what’s actually happening seems to get bigger. While all this high-stakes drama about Jonathan Kuminga’s future is playing out, the Warriors’ front office has been quietly working behind the scenes, trying to find affordable, high-potential players to fill out their team.

How the Warriors are preparing for life with or without Jonathan Kuminga

The need for frontcourt depth became even more urgent this week when their veteran center, Kevon Looney signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in free agency. In a heartfelt goodbye message posted on the Warriors’ social media, Kerr fought back emotion as he spoke directly to Looney. “Hey Loon, just want to say thank you. This is a tough one. 10 years… it’s just been an amazing experience for me to coach you,” Kerr said. “Your professionalism, your dignity, your class… the way you handle yourself, mentor your young teammates, and of course, the championship contributions you’ve made year after year.”

Looney’s leaving creates a huge hole, not just on the court, but in the locker room too. And the Warriors are now looking to the free agent market to find someone to potentially replace him.

According to a recent report from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Warriors are expected to sign veteran center Al Horford. The 39-year-old five-time All-Star is one of the most respected players in the league, and he would bring a steady, smart presence to the frontcourt. While he’s not as young as he used to be, he’s still a good defender and a reliable three-point shooter, both things the Warriors really need.

Going after a player like Horford clearly shows that the Warriors are focused on winning now, a feeling echoed by Stephen Curry’s father, Dell. In a recent interview, he pushed the Warriors to get more athletic and add more shooting around their older core players. “That window is closing,” Dell said. He even hinted that Kuminga could be the key to getting that help. “They got to figure out the Jonathan Kuminga situation. Maybe he’s the guy they use to get that athletic big.”

USA Today via Reuters October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

And even with the Al Horford reports, questions still remain. Can the Warriors replace all the little things Looney did that don’t show up in stats? Can they get Kuminga to really buy into their system, or should they trade him for a player who can help them win right away? With Kerr possibly getting close to retiring and the championship window shrinking for a core that includes a 36-year-old Steph Curry and a tough-as-nails Draymond, they need to act now.

As Sam Mitchell put it: “You want to win? Then play like you want to win. Because that’s what this league respects.” Whether Kuminga stays or leaves, the Warriors’ next chapter will be shaped by how they handle his situation—and how they fill the quiet, important role Kevon Looney leaves behind.