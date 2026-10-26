Ex-NBA Executive Claims Team Fired Him for Taking Parental Leave: Report

Essentials Inside The Story The sudden change in treatment after parental leave

An unexplained NBA conference snub and a shocking performance review

A similar case involving a former Miami Heat executive

In February 2020, a former Miami Heat executive alleged that taking parental leave to adopt a newborn had changed her standing at work. Vered Yakovee, the team’s former vice president and associate general counsel, claimed she faced hostility after returning from leave before being fired in December 2019. Her lawsuit was ultimately sent to arbitration, leaving the underlying allegations without a public ruling on their merits.

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Six years later, a similar allegation has emerged from another NBA front office. This time, the former Brooklyn Nets executive at the center of the dispute is Ryan Whalen, who claims his treatment at work changed after he took leave to care for his newborn son.

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Whalen alleges that two earlier performance reviews showed he was meeting expectations, only for his first negative review to arrive nine days after he returned from leave. He claims the Nets terminated him just 16 days after his return, while the organization’s parent company has denied the allegations.

“BSE is committed to a workplace free from discrimination.”

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That was Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment chief operating officer Marissa Shorenstein’s response to HR Dive regarding the lawsuit. The case, filed on October 21, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, names Brooklyn Nets, LLC and Keia Cole as defendants.

A Sudden Change in Treatment After Parental Leave

According to the complaint as described by HR Dive, Whalen’s concerns extend beyond the timing of his dismissal. He alleges that his supervisor, Keia Cole, received him with “uncharacteristic hostility” after he returned to work and repeatedly refused to speak with him.

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The alleged change in their working relationship is important because Whalen claims his earlier performance assessments did not point toward an impending dismissal. He says two reviews completed before his leave showed that he was meeting expectations, making the negative assessment that followed a sudden departure from his previous evaluations.

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The first negative review reportedly arrived just nine days after Whalen returned. That short interval forms a central part of his argument that his parental leave played a role in the way his performance was assessed.

However, the available reporting does not establish the precise wording of the earlier reviews, whether Cole completed both assessments or what specific concerns were raised in the later evaluation. Those details could help explain whether the change reflected previously documented performance issues or a new assessment made after his return.

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Whalen also alleges that the Nets removed him from a list of employees scheduled to attend an NBA conference while he was on leave. According to HR Dive, the complaint says the decision was made “without prior discussion with him and without explanation.”

The conference decision adds another element to Whalen’s account because it allegedly occurred while he was away from work. The available reporting does not establish who made the decision, whether a written explanation exists or what reason the organization might offer for the change.

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Why the 16-Day Timeline Matters

Whalen’s termination came 16 days after his return from leave, according to the reports describing his complaint. Combined with the alleged negative review nine days after his return, the timeline is central to his claim that the employment decisions were connected to his use of protected leave.

The distinction matters because an employee can be dismissed for legitimate performance reasons even after taking parental leave. The legal question is whether protected leave played an unlawful role in the decision, not simply whether the dismissal happened soon afterward.

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Under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, eligible employees may take qualifying leave for specified family and medical reasons and are protected against retaliation for exercising those rights. New York’s Paid Family Leave law also provides protections for eligible employees who request or take qualifying leave.

Timing can help support a retaliation claim, but it does not settle the question by itself. Courts may also consider earlier performance records, communications between the employee and supervisor, the employer’s stated reason for termination and whether the available evidence supports that explanation.

That makes the two earlier reviews particularly relevant to Whalen’s allegations. If the records support his account, they could provide a useful comparison with the negative review that followed his return; if the organization has documented performance concerns that predate his leave, those records could also be significant.

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At this stage, however, the publicly reported allegations do not establish why the review changed or what reasoning led to the termination. The complaint presents Whalen’s account of events, while the evidence and the defendants’ response will determine how the dispute develops.

A Similar Allegation Emerged From the Miami Heat

The Nets case is not the first time an NBA front-office employee has alleged that parental leave was followed by hostile treatment and dismissal. Yakovee’s 2020 lawsuit against the Miami Heat raised a similar dispute involving leave to adopt a newborn child.

Yakovee alleged that after taking 12 weeks of leave under the FMLA, she returned to a hostile work environment. Her complaint described alleged tension with the team’s chief attorney, Raquel Libman, including the claim that Libman had expressed displeasure about her leave.

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According to reporting by the Miami Herald, Yakovee also alleged that she was treated with hostility after returning to work. On December 18, 2019, she took an approved sick day to take her ill baby to the doctor, and she was fired the following day.

Yakovee filed a federal lawsuit in February 2020, but the case did not proceed to a public ruling on whether the Heat had retaliated against her. A federal judge ordered the dispute into arbitration based on an arbitration agreement Yakovee had signed when she was hired.

The outcome is an important distinction. The case offers a documented example of similar allegations within an NBA organization, but it does not establish that the Heat violated the law or that Whalen’s claims against the Nets are true.

The two disputes also involve different employees, organizations and circumstances. Their similarities provide context, but each case must be judged on its own evidence rather than on the existence of another lawsuit.

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What Could Determine the Nets Case?

For Whalen, the central questions concern the relationship between his leave, the change in his performance assessment and the decision to terminate his employment. The dates alone cannot answer those questions, but the records behind the decisions could help establish what happened.

The earlier reviews, any written feedback about his performance and communications surrounding the conference decision could all become relevant. The reasons given for the termination may also matter, particularly if they can be compared with assessments made before his leave.

The Nets’ parent organization has issued a general denial of discrimination, but the publicly reported statement does not explain the specific performance-review timeline or the conference decision. A more detailed response from the organization would help clarify which parts of Whalen’s account it disputes and what reasons it gives for the employment decisions.

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The lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of New York, and the available research has not identified a substantive court ruling on the merits. Whalen’s allegations therefore remain unproven, and there is no basis to conclude that the Nets violated the law.

The dispute ultimately turns on a question that the timeline raises but cannot answer on its own: whether the change in Whalen’s treatment and the decision to dismiss him were legitimate employment decisions or retaliation for taking protected parental leave. The evidence presented by both sides will determine whether that allegation can be established.