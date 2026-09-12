Ex-NBA Player Says LeBron James “Underachieved” While Comparing Him to Russell Westbrook

Measuring LeBron James against absolute perfection has become standard practice. However, declaring his career an underachievement moves the bar to a whole new level. Former NBA center Olden Polynice did something outlandish when he went beyond the old conversation, holding Bron up to Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant’s benchmarks. He believes that despite James’ unmatched longevity, all-time scoring record, double-digit scoring streak, and four championship rings, the superstar left iconic statistical milestones on the table.

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Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Polynice argued that James possessed all the physical tools to average a season-long triple-double years before Russell Westbrook ever accomplished the feat.

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“I love LeBron. I really do. I think he’s one of the greatest ever. Ever,” Polynice said during his interview. “What he’s doing right now we’ve never seen before. And I won’t even get into the off the court. He’s by himself over there.”

Despite that opening, in Polynice’s view, James’ rare athletic build and basketball IQ should have yielded seasonal feats that only a select few guards, i.e., Russell Westbrook, have ever managed to pull off. The Lakers veteran maintained that James’ physical gifts set a higher standard for statistical achievements.

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“I thought LeBron should have averaged a triple-double way before Russell Westbrook,” Polynice explained. “That’s my personal opinion because he’s big, strong, and everything else, he’s the most talented guy that we seen in a long time. But yet, Russell Westbrook averaged the triple-double and LeBron didn’t.”

For Polynice, that single statistical gap remains a glaring omission on an otherwise pristine resume.

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“Believe it or not, this is going to be the weirdest thing ever uttered,” Polynice concluded. “I believe LeBron James underachieved.”

Polynice’s critical perspective sparked immediate pushback across the basketball community, with fans pointing to the overwhelming body of work James has assembled since entering the league in 2003.



Across more than two decades, King James has earned 22 All-Star selections, 21 All-NBA honors, four regular-season MVPs, and four NBA championships. He also stands as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, cementing a level of sustained excellence unmatched in modern sports history.



This past season, he ended a double-digit scoring streak at 1297 games.

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While Westbrook made history during his 2016-17 MVP campaign by becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double, a mark he reached four times total, James optimized his style for playoff durability and team success.

James remains one of just three players in NBA history to maintain career averages of at least 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists per game. Expecting him to chase specific individual stat lines sacrifices the broader context of how he led teams to ten Finals appearances.

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Fans also didn’t accept the comparison between a true point guard like Westbrook and a forward like James. Some even argued that the comparison is redundant, since someone like Kobe Bryant also didn’t prioritize triple-doubles over scoring and offense.

Then again, critiquing a four-time champion for failing to match specific statistical benchmarks highlights the unique standard James faces.



While Polynice views the absence of a triple-double season as a missed opportunity, most view James’ career through the lens of his four Finals MVPs and all-time scoring crown.



As James continues to extend his career at an elite level at 41, going on 42, the conversation surrounding his legacy underscores an inescapable reality: when a player’s ceiling is set at absolute perfection, even historical greatness leaves room for debate.