Ex-NBA Star Exposes Draymond Green’s True Intentions After Warriors Vet Called Out Tyler Herro’s ‘Corny’ Tribute

Former NBA swingman C.J. Miles has publicly called out Draymond Green. And he’s not questioning the Golden State Warriors forward’s unnatural on-court movements again. This time, Miles is questioning the 4x NBA champion’s motivations after Green publicly dismissed Tyler Herro’s viral homage to Milwaukee Bucks franchise lore.

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The dispute spilled onto social media after the Milwaukee Bucks’ media day. Wisconsin native, Tyler Herro, who arrived in Milwaukee as part of the blockbuster deal sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, recreated T.J. Ford’s famous 2003 rookie photoshoot alongside Ford himself, who now serves as a Bucks assistant coach.

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Bucks faithful might remember the original 2003 shoot became a piece of internet legend when a uniform delivery issue left Ford without properly fitted gear, forcing the 8th overall pick to pose in comically oversized shorts and jersey. Recreating the moment in matching No. 11 purple uniforms, Herro’s tribute drew close to a million views online and was widely embraced by Milwaukee fans as a heartfelt nod from a local Greenfield native returning home to play for his childhood team.

Draymond Green, however, took to his self-titled podcast to criticize the viral moment, saying, “I thought this was the corniest thing ever. I’m just going to leave it at that because I ain’t really trying to s— on nobody, but I thought it was super corny.”

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Miles took to social media to directly push back against Green’s critique, exposing what he views as disingenuous commentary from the veteran podcaster and NBA player.

“It’s corny to play for your hometown NBA team and pay homage to a player and moment in that franchise’s history ? Am I trippin ? Not saying it gotta be loved by everyone but knowing your comments going viral and saying you not trynna S**t on nobody is … well… lol.”

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For younger fans or casual listeners, Calvin Andre “CJ” Miles Jr. brings serious pedigree and firsthand league experience to the conversation. Drafted directly out of Dallas’ Skyline High School by the Utah Jazz in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft, Miles carved out a remarkably resilient 16-year career as a premier sharpshooting wing.

Spanning 849 regular-season games with seven franchises, including the Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, and Boston Celtics, and the G-League, Miles compiled over 8,100 career points and knocked down 1,250 three-pointers.

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Funnily enough, Miles had another famous incident where he called out Green. In 2016, CJ’s wife, Lauren, tweeted, “just prayin Draymond doesn’t kick my husband in the nuts. we wanna have kids one day.”

That was right after Green’s suspension in the 2016 NBA Finals, and having two more on-court altercations with James Harden and Marquese Chriss. So she had legitimate reason to fear for her husband’s safety. Fans are, however, divided over Green’s opinion on Herro’s first Bucks shoot.

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The contrast in how Herro’s arrival is viewed highlights a clear divide between local franchise culture and national media hot takes. For Herro, who grew up in Wisconsin, joining the Bucks represents an emotional homecoming after seven seasons with the Heat.

The trade sent shockwaves through the league, sending Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to Miami in exchange for Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a pick swap, and a second-rounder.

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With Milwaukee entering a new era following the departure of its foundational superstar, Herro’s tribute to Ford, standing beside the former point guard in matching oversized gear, was not seen by local supporters as corny at all. In fact, they praised Herro for what they feel is a gesture of genuine respect.

Ford’s original 2003 photo session remains a beloved staple of Bucks lore alongside Lew Alcindor’s 1971 championship and Antetokounmpo’s 2021 title run.

While Milwaukee fans celebrated the nod to franchise history, Green’s dismissal drew immediate pushback from former players like Miles. Considering Dray recently called out Channing Frye for using hot takes on Giannis for viral fame, Miles pointing out that Green “not trying to sh*t on nobody,” reeks of hypocrisy.

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Miles highlighted the strategic nature of modern sports podcasting, defending Herro’s right to honor his hometown roots without ridicule.