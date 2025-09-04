Ex-NBA Star Confirms Ben Simmons’ Retirement After 2 NBA Teams Express Interest in Free Agency

Shocking news is coming about Ben Simmons. According to the New York Post, the 29-year-old is genuinely thinking about retirement. Over the past four years, his role has been limited when playing for the Brooklyn Nets and the Clippers. Now, a free agent, the market hasn’t exactly been bouncing to poach Simmons.

They once would have for sure. But as tough as it is to comprehend, Simmons retiring isn’t as bizarre. Jeff Teague thinks “it’s over” even before the new season begins. His comments aren’t based on the former number one overall pick’s depleted role. Teague thinks Ben Simmons just can’t play anymore because of the physical toll.

“Yeah, it’s over, bro. Y’all seen him when he was playing. He can’t move no more, bro. He run like He run like people on 2K, bro. You know, you know your motion style. If you got Kawhi under motion style, you know what I’m talking about. Run like your back hurt,” said Teague.

Simmons has dealt with a series of injuries throughout his seven-year NBA career. Specifically, he’s had two back surgeries in the past four years over the years of knee troubles. At some point, the former Nets star even admitted pondering retirement. He admitted to the thought creeping into his head due to the mental toll of these injuries in January.

Ben Simmons still powered through. However, having been through so much, Teague feels the injuries have had a lasting impact on his game. “He legit hurt… What made him effective was pushing the ball and being dynamic in transition, and he can’t do that no more or he don’t have the opportunity like nobody believes it because that was his whole game,” the former Hawks guard said on the Club 520 podcast.

The injuries have indeed mounted. But if Simmons isn’t retiring, there are teams that are willing to give him a chance.

Ben Simmons has some NBA teams waiting

Since there was little mention, it felt like Ben Simmons wasn’t generating any interest. That isn’t exactly the case. According to The New York Post, the Knicks are among the teams that have approached the coveted free agent. Moreover, there is another team interested in securing him with whispers about the Kings.

Hence, it’s not as if Ben Simmons has to retire. He still has the opportunity to continue his NBA career, maybe even regain some of his lost flair. But there is something. Jeff Teague and his panel lauded Simmons as a “legend” for earning over $200 career in his career.

Going forward, that won’t be the case.

Brian Windhorst recently spoke about Simmons’ potential future in the league. While he did admit there was “lukewarm” interest, teams aren’t willing to offer more than a veteran minimum contract. That might eventually play a part in the decision about his career. Tolerating some physical troubles to play basketball still sounds promising. But he also has to think about his own future, one outside the basketball court.

If not the NBA, an international league that doesn’t demand a heavy workload on the body could be a viable option for Ben Simmons. But there are many who would hope to see his NBA redemption.