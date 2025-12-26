Ex-NBA Star Slams JJ Redick For Protecting LeBron James After Rockets Defeat

Third straight defeat, six losses in the last 10, and head coach JJ Redick had had enough with his players. He is the same coach who last season led the Los Angeles Lakers to 50 wins in the regular season. But over the course of this season, things have changed, and Redick has called out his players. But veteran Rashad McCants believes the first player on the list should be LeBron James.

“Too often we have guys that don’t want to make that choice,” Redick explained to the media in the postgame conference. “It’s pretty consistent who those guys are. And so, Saturday’s practice, I told the guys, it’s going to be uncomfortable. I’m not doing another 53 games like this.”

As Redick stated in the press conference, he wanted all his players to take more responsibility. The head coach did not name-drop anyone, but it was a subtle warning. McCants on X trolled the former ESPN analyst and asked him to man up.

“Ay mannnnn you thought this s— was easy didn’t you??? Stop making excuses and say it wit your chest!!!! We can see who the problems are!!!! 😂😂😂.”

This tweet is not the first time that the 41-year-old has called out the Lakers players, especially King James. “I don’t give a f—k how old he is. You’re on the f—ing court, you’re supposed to be playing f—king defense. JJ Redick can’t have a conversation with LeBron first? Why now? You’re LeBron James! As a coach, you go from the top… listen, it’s always gonna be LeBron’s team.”

This rant was not even a week ago, and it stemmed from Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves shouldering the offensive responsibility. So, according to McCants, LeBron should have made more effort on the defensive end. The defensive lapses from the team were evident, which is why Redick’s comments made the ‘uncomfortable’ statement.

The Rockets jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter and never trailed. In fact, they led by double digits for the entire second half. It was also the third defeat in a row, all of which have been by margins greater than 15 points. Because of this, the fans were ready to point fingers at players, especially at LeBron James.

Fans agree with McCants and want a change from JJ Redick

Heading into tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers carried the sixth-worst defensive rating in the league at 118.7, with every other team in the top nine being the #10 seed or lower in their conference. Even fans can see the issues and call for the head coach to bench King James. “Speak! Cemetery but Mr 52 million is far from the problem 😂 say it, JJ, drop your balls, bench em.”

In the loss against the Rockets 119-96, Lakers forward LeBron James recorded a shocking stat. He posted a plus-minus of -33 in the loss to Houston, meaning the Lakers were outscored by 33 points with him on the court. It was the worst of any player on the court. A netizen even said that Redick was afraid to call out his friend, despite such a performance. ” He ain’t man enough to say LeBron’s name.”

Even in the first quarter, the lack of effort from James was visible. Rockets star 6-7 Amen Thompson easily grabbed the offensive board over 6-9, Lebron and the netizens called it out. One fan even agreed with McCants and wants the message to be louder. “Rashad I hate to say this as a lenron fan but we need you or someone in the media to call him out. Hes objectively the problem w this team.”

But the entire blame shouldn’t be on LeBron. The Rockets had 17 offensive rebounds, an obscene 55.6% offensive rebounding rate, per @cleantheglass. They even had 24 second-chance points. So, collectively, the Lakers failed, and a fan stated it. “People mentioning Bron as though he’s the reason Ayton our starting big got just two rebound, or the reason why Rui managed zero point as a starter. So convenient for y’all.”

Even though LeBron had -33, other starters equally failed. Rui Hachimura -29, Luka Doncic -25, and Deandre Ayton had -14. They had no comeback as after halftime, the Rockets outscored the Lakers 58-43, completely burying them.