Ex-NBA Star Urges Agent Rich Paul to Shut Down Podcast Over LeBron James

When Rich Paul floated the idea that the LA Lakers should trade Austin Reaves, he spoke strictly as an independent person who perhaps knew what the best possible scenario for the team was. However, possibly Paul forgot that being on the mic with Max Kellerman doesn’t, by default, eliminate his identity in the league, that he was LeBron James‘ agent, who also happens to be very close with Reaves. While the NBA world lashed out at Paul for his words, Austin Rivers had an issue with Paul at a more fundamental level.

In the latest episode of his “Game Over” podcast with Kellerman, Paul suggested that the Lakers should target Jaren Jackson Jr to give Luka Doncic a defensive anchor. For Paul, it would give the Lakers a solid defensive anchor. For the Klutch Sports Group founder, one way to pull the trigger on the trade would be to include Reaves as the centerpiece of the trade.

The NBA world lashed out at Paul for his comments. Some tore him for creating a rift in the Lakers locker room. However, Rivers had a whole other problem with Paul hosting a podcast.

“He’s got to stop that,” Rivers said. “First off. Why do you have a podcast anyway? I don’t understand it. I got nothing against Rich. I don’t understand why you have a podcast, bro?”

While the former Clippers player gave Paul all the flowers for carving out a legacy for himself, he didn’t like how his comments ended up reflecting on LeBron. After Paul’s comments, a reporter asked James about his agent’s remarks. The NBA star distanced himself from the comment, saying Paul was his own man.

“I don’t know any other agents who are sitting there on the mic talking. Plus, everything you say is going to be a representation of LeBron,” Rivers added. “Even if you don’t feel the way now, you got LeBron having to come out and be like, ‘hey, Rich Paul has his own opinion. I don’t affiliate with that’…That shouldn’t even have to be a conversation. It’s weird, bro.”

For the most part, we’ve known about agents through NBA insiders. Rivers was against changing that picture. He opined that Paul’s place was in the background, and he shouldn’t be talking about the game.

“You are an agent, meaning you’re supposed to be in the background running all the other stuff. You’re coming out at the forefront, and giving your opinions on the game, and like saying this stuff. It doesn’t work.

“You shouldn’t have a podcast about basketball. It’s a conflict of interest for one just because your main client, the client that built this with you, placed on the Lakers. So you’re talking about the Lakers roster and who’s needing to trade. As an agent is wild.”

In the last few years, podcasts have flooded the NBA universe. The likes of Paul George and JJ Redick set off a new trend in the basketball world. A world that thought the NBA players could do nothing more than dribble and shoot basketball, George and Redick opened a lot of possibilities.

However, when an agent like Paul speaks, his words acquire an intent and can, unfortunately, implicate his agent. Paul’s words also reached ESPN’s “First Take” studio, drawing a similar reaction from Stephen A. Smith.

NBA analyst lashes out at Rich Paul for Austin Reaves’ comments

During a segment of First Take on Wednesday, Smith called Paul’s remarks ignorant. Given how influential Paul has been in the NBA, Smith said that the sports agent should have known how his words would be taken in public.

“You have a podcast now as an agent. You ain’t some rookie who just arrived,” Smith said about Paul’s comments. “You’ve been in this game a while, I’m talking about Rich Paul. You’ve made deals, you’ve influenced deals being made, you’ve been accused of influencing deals that have been made. And we all know you’re attached to the hip with LeBron James. So when you say something about something that directly impacts LeBron James, that is going to be the assumption, whether fair or unfair. And Rich Paul is entirely too smart not to know that.”

Smith also added that Paul was too brilliant to let something of that serious nature slip out without giving it a proper thought. According to the ESPN host, given the impact in the league, Rich Paul’s words had intent.

It would be a hasty decision to slam Rich Paul for having a podcast. However, he is also too smart to know that in this fast-moving world, a few seconds of his clip would be watched more than his entire podcast. Floating the idea of trading a player close to James may not be a good move. It’s not hard to judge it when you hear your client defending and distancing himself from the comments.