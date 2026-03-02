Ex-NBA Stars Left Stranded in Middle-East Amid Iran Conflict

F1 operations are already facing issues, and even former NBA stars are in the middle of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Former Lakers star Shake Milton, who was waived a few months ago from the NBA, has struggled with form and injuries with his new team. But his current issue is way bigger and involves more people suffering from the same predicament.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The ongoing instability in the Middle East has disrupted travel across the region. Multiple athletes, common people, could not leave the United Arab Emirates after airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi were closed. Similarly, Partizan players Dylan Osetkowski and former NBA star Shake Milton are reportedly stranded. The 29-year-old joined Partizan last summer after seven years in the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

He appeared in 13 EuroLeague games with the Belgrade team, averaging 6.7 points and 3.1 assists, and recently fractured a bone in his left hand. Because of this, Shake Milton had to travel to the United States in January to undergo surgery. Another former NBA star, Duane Washington Jr., also remained in Dubai after traveling there during the national team break, according to Meridian Sport.

Imago Oct 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets small guard Shake Milton (7) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

He previously played 79 games in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers (2021–22) and Phoenix Suns (2022–23), averaging 9.1 points per game. The son of former NBA player Duane Washington Sr. and the nephew of five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher was last on a two-way deal with the Knicks but never appeared in a game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move abroad now adds more complexity, but the foreign clubs are looking for a solution. Partizan has reportedly already contacted Dubai Basketball to provide help for the stranded players. Now the travel is not possible, but another option that could open up is to travel to neighboring countries such as Oman or Saudi Arabia, where international flights are still operating.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

However, there is no clear timeline for when those affected will be able to leave the region, as travel restrictions remain in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

These issues come at a time when the NBA is increasing its avenues with the Middle East

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst had previously stated that the connection between the NBA and the Middle East “is real, and an expansion of the relationship is coming.” Further, the NBA is already “shoring up support with rivals, both seen and unseen, across the region.” The 2025 NBA Abu Dhabi Games, held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, saw the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers play to sold-out arenas.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi’s tourism arm, Experience Abu Dhabi, became the Knicks jersey patch sponsor in a multiyear “lucrative deal.” The focus is also on promoting the game on the grassroots levels. The NBA also announced its Global Academy will be established in Abu Dhabi, becoming the global hub for the NBA Academy program.

ADVERTISEMENT

YouGov research reported that basketball participation in the UAE has increased by 60% since the inaugural NBA Abu Dhabi Games. While the partnership grows, the uncertain moments of the current times remain.