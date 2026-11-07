Ex-NFL MVP Speaks Out on Savannah James After ‘Stressful’ Comments About LeBron James’ Sixers Move

Savannah James is no stranger to the chaos of being an NBA superstar’s wife and the realities of free agency. However, with LeBron James’ blockbuster move to join the 76ers, she felt more stressed than ever before and made those feelings known. One NFL legend believes she’s the glue holding the family together.

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Cam Newton spoke his mind on Savannah’s comments, addressing how she and her husband are the “golden standard.” Newton highlighted how the James couple have never had any trouble with fighting or public feuds.

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“This woman has adjusted her life,” Newton said on his ‘4th &1’ show. “And there’s women like her who have adjusted their life around their husband, have made an ultimate oath and sacrifice.”

“Oh, he wants to go to Miami. I will adjust. Oh, he wants to go back to Cleveland. I will adjust.”

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Newton emphasized how Savannah went along with James during his move to the Heat, his return to the Cavaliers, his Lakers move, and now to the 76ers.

While she did have her apprehensions about going to Miami at first, Savannah came around after experiencing the weather.

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Throughout all the moves, she hardly said a word of complaint before admitting her struggles with the Philadelphia situation. Newton believes that even while speaking on the 76ers move, she remained poised and considered the bigger picture.

Newton compared LeBron and Savannah’s decision to have her stay in LA for their daughter, Zhuri, to his own experience in the NFL.

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“When I was in the NFL, I had this, this underlying pressure that my family needed to be everywhere that I was and trying to convince people that I did not want my children to feel like they couldn’t have stability.”

Newton explained that he had to come to grips with the fact that his kids didn’t need to keep moving around while he played football. As an adult, he could adjust, but his kids had friendships and were in delicate growth periods.

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Having moved 4 or 5 times during key developmental years as a child, Newton appreciates that LeBron and Savannah are willing to go to any lengths to protect Zhuri’s childhood. He praised them for coming up with a “conscientious decision.”

While many may not relate to being LeBron, Newton stated that everybody would be able to relate to having the “perfect partner” like Savannah. She was willing to take a backseat, but could also take the steering wheel in important decisions.

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Newton believes that Savannah is the glue that ties the entire James family together, especially now that they are spread across Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Arizona.

“Who is the person that’s making it work the most? Savannah James.”

He stated that rather than going along with LeBron’s wishes, Savannah could have refused to do the “bi-coastal” family arrangement. She could have argued that Zhuri has school and volleyball and said no.

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“Because as a partner, this ain’t no dictatorship. Yeah. ‘I ain’t, you ain’t my slave, baby.’ This is a partnership.”

Newton’s comments highlight that the James family’s arrangement goes beyond simply accommodating LeBron’s basketball career. While Savannah has spent years adjusting to her husband’s moves, their decision to prioritize Zhuri’s stability shows that those sacrifices work both ways.

For Newton, that mutual understanding is what makes their relationship the “golden standard,” with Savannah playing the biggest role in keeping the family together despite the distance.