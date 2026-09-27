Ex-76ers GM Believes They Will Have a Chance to Win When LeBron James and Joel Embiid Are Out

LeBron James’ arrival in Philadelphia raised their chances to win the title drought. Plus, the added bench strength over the summer supplemented that core belief. But more than their ability, health matters for the new look 76ers.

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This was the same concern that James had before joining the Sixers. That’s why former 76ers GM Billy King stressed how the franchise can still win even if LeBron and Joel Embiid suffer any injury setback.

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“I would try to play those guys the first 20 games as like a regular season,” King said on the SiriusXM NBA Radio. “And you want to get these 20, get our timing, get everything right. And then you got to pick and choose when you take guys out of the lineup. What they’ve done, he’s added some good bench pieces, which they never had here. They’ve had a lot of, the starting guys have been great, but they didn’t have enough depth. But I think they’ve added some good young bench players.

“So when those guys are out, say Joel and LeBron are out, you still got a heck of a squad with Jaylen and VJ and Maxey and the bench pieces that they’ve added. So I think that that team will have a chance to really continue to win when those guys are out. And LeBron is smart enough to figure out how to win games and at his age and do things.”

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King emphasized the bench depth allows the team to stay competitive during rest games, but stressed ultimate title success requires both stars to be healthy.

“The main thing is, can they be healthy at the end of the day? Because I think they will need a healthy Joel Embiid being still at the end of the day to win it.”

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Over the years, Joel Embiid’s health has been a concern for the 76ers’ title chances. The Cameroonian star has failed to cross forty games’ appearances in each of the last three seasons. Even LeBron James reportedly had some doubts and discussed Embiid’s injury history during free agency.

In fact, Embiid said that after a long time, he truly feels ready for the NBA season. Even the head coach, Nick Nurse and the current President of basketball operations, Mike Gansey, feel positive about The Process’s health.

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“He looks fantastic by the way, he’s having a great summer, probably for the first time in a couple summers,” Nick Nurse said. “He’s in shape, he’s active, and he’s feeling much better to get out on the floor and to get in the weight room and stuff like that, and he’s still a great offensive hub.”

“There’s no restrictions. So he’s already been in the gym. He’s been working… working in the weight room. I think he’s lifting five days a week,” Gansey said on 97.5 The Fanatic. “And his body looks good. He’s trimmed down a little bit. So he’s in great shape. He’s in a great space.”

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Even LeBron James is coming after averaging a career-low 33.2 minutes. But as King pointed out, Bron knows how to maximize his health. The former Lakers star was crucial during the playoffs and led the team to a first-round win over the Rockets. Plus, the team is built beyond its starters.

The new-look 76ers have added some real depth around their star-heavy starting lineup. Dean Wade gives them a versatile forward who can defend, rebound and knock down open threes.



Anfernee Simons brings another scoring punch off the bench, along with shooting and playmaking. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope adds veteran leadership, perimeter defense and dependable three-point shooting.

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Philadelphia also has plenty of youth in the rotation. Labaron Philon Jr. gives the team another ball-handler with upside on defense, while Adem Bona and Ariel Hukporti provide young, athletic options at center.



Dominick Barlow brings energy, versatility and rebounding, and Justin Edwards gives the Sixers another young wing who can make an impact with his shooting and athleticism.

The biggest difference is the flexibility, which former GM King pointed out. Philadelphia can mix and match lineups while getting contributions from veterans and younger players across the roster, even if LeBron James and Joel Embiid need extra rest.