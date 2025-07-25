Ex-76ers Star Reveals Jalen Brunson’s Role in Decision to Ditch Joel Embiid & Co Amid Private Conversation

It started with a silence loud enough to shake Manhattan. The kind that follows heartbreak but hums with unfinished business. New York felt that sting in the 2025 Playoffs. Instead of folding, they pulled out blueprints, and Leon Rose heard the word rebuild like it was a war cry. And therefore, their latest moves aim to solidify Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Josh Hart. At the same time, they’re renovating the old and empowering the future. And with Mike Brown guiding the vision, the Knicks are moving forward, fearlessly.

The Knicks’ first bold move didn’t come with the appointment of their new head coach. Instead, it began with Guerschon Yabusele agreeing to a 2-year $11.2 million contract. The French power forward is still new in the NBA, yet he felt the energy NYC offered to him and soaked it in. The orange and blue skies called him, and yes, he answered without a second thought.

Thus, appearing on the Roommates Show, the 29-year-old shared what he felt stepping into the air of the Empire City. “I was coming to New York. It was amazing, first of all. For us, New York is the best place coming from France. For the family and everybody, it’s an easy trip, first and foremost,” Yabusele told Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. “Teamwise, it was amazing.” So, what else did the fresh recruit observe about the Knickerbockers?

“The run that those guys have been having for a couple of years now has been amazing. Watching the team grow year after year, especially just the character, and what they bring to the court,” he further shared. “I play against you guys; I was watching at the same time. I was looking like, ‘Oh my God.’ They have good chemistry. It seems like there’s no problem. There’s no ego.”

Yabusele saw something rare. No egos, no drama—just rhythm. Everyone moved like they shared the same heartbeat. On the court, it felt seamless. The chemistry? Unspoken but electric. He watched them grind, adjust, and lock in without missing a beat. That energy hit differently. It looked real. It looked dangerous. Meanwhile, Hart cut straight to it.

Was the timing a red flag? The New York Knicks had no coach, no clear direction. Yet Yabusele still said yes. So was it blind faith or bold confidence? “Was that difficult? Or was it just like, ‘Okay, I know what my role is going to be, no matter who the coach is, I’m going to be good’?”

The ex-Philadelphia 76ers star stated: “I kind of knew at the same time. I was like, every coach is going to like a player that gives everything on the court. That’s one thing. If I can control that and bring that, it will give me playing time, minutes, a role, or whatever. Coming into that, you’ve got to play defense, play hard, and then they will figure it out.”

As you can see, the French hooper had too many reasons to let go of a struggling Joel Embiid and Co. Thus, moving forward, Guerschon Yabusele will don the orange and blue with pride and go against Philly from the 2025-26 season onwards. Meanwhile, just like Brunson and Hart, Yabusele too had his first experience with Coach Brown. Well, it looks like the meet and greet sessions are going pretty strong!

After Jalen Brunson & Co., Guerschon Yabusele unveils his first interaction with Mike Brown

Not too long ago, Jalen Brunson also kept it real. When asked about his bond with Coach Mike Brown before the hire, he gave no polished PR fluff. There was no deep history, just mutual respect from across the court. A handshake, a head nod, a “What’s up” here and there. Still, those small moments mattered. Sometimes, all it takes is recognition, and Brunson had felt that energy every time they crossed paths.

Now, JB asked Yabusele about his first interaction with Coach Brown. He shared, “Yes, I did. When I came to sign everything, he was there. We talked for a little bit outside of the basketball part, just to get to know him. I think he wanted to know me, where I’m from, my family, and all of that. We had a great conversation for probably an hour or so.”

Yabusele further shared his diagnosis of the 55-year-old head coach. He added, “I can tell he’s a great coach, great guy. Of course, I heard a lot of great things about him. I also had some players reaching out to me telling me great things about him. I’m sure this will be a great season.”

The spark is real, and Guerschon Yabusele felt it the moment he stepped into New York’s rhythm. From embracing the city’s pulse to syncing with Mike Brown’s vision, he’s exactly where he wants to be. With Brunson steady, Hart fearless, and Towns locked in, the Knicks are building something bigger than a roster. They’re chasing legacy, with grit in their step and belief stitched into every move.