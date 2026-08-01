Ex-76ers Star Says VJ Edgecombe Is ‘In Trouble’ as LeBron James’ Arrival Sparks Fresh Concerns

Building a championship contender is one challenge. Convincing every star to sacrifice for the greater good is another. NBA history is filled with superteams that looked unstoppable on paper, only to find out that chemistry can be just as important as talent. That debate has followed four-time MVP LeBron James ever since his blockbuster move to the Philadelphia 76ers.

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While many analysts believe the Sixers have assembled one of the league’s most talented rosters, former Philadelphia player Kwame Brown sees the situation very differently, arguing that the team’s young stars could end up paying the price.

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“So now that I hear this young man talk, VJ Edgecombe, I think is in trouble,” Brown said on his Bust Life podcast. “If I’m VJ Edgecombe and I had the rookie season that I had, I wouldn’t give a Jimmy Cricket that you’re bringing in a 41, 42-year-old man that’s talking about legacy. I’m thinking about my legacy.”

He warned that Edgecombe’s long-term growth could be affected if he accepts a reduced role. “They want VJ Edgecombe to accept this role… have somebody take shots that’s supposed to be your shots for two years to help his legacy.”

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The comments come as debate continues over how Philadelphia will balance four high-profile players. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst asserted that one of the organization’s biggest priorities will be defining Jaylen Brown’s responsibilities after he had a career year as a primary offensive option in Boston.

In fact, on The Big Podcast with Shaq, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal was concerned about the number of established stars in Philadelphia, questioning how often James, Embiid, Brown and Maxey will touch the ball.

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“That’s why it’s not gonna work in my opinion. Tyrese Maxey just worked his ass off to become the man. Jaylen Brown comes out, so now for Tyrese Maxey, do you back off? What do you say? No, I’m still gonna do what I do. Then Bron comes. Now we got Embiid. There’s too many egos.”

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin has reported that Tyrese Maxey played a major role in recruiting LeBron James to Philadelphia, with Joel Embiid and Brown also helping to convince the four-time champion to join the franchise. Those reports have led many to believe that the team’s stars are willing to sacrifice for a championship rather than individual honors.

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Speaking to reporters during Summer League in Las Vegas after the Jaylen Brown trade, VJ Edgecombe said:

“I like it. It’s LeBron James. At the end of the day, despite how old he is, he’s still, to me, the greatest player of all time. If I get to play alongside LeBron, that would be amazing.”

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Whether what Kwame Brown hinted at comes to pass will depend on how Philadelphia’s veterans and young players handle their respective roles. For now, the 76ers remain one of the league’s most talented rosters on paper, but also one of its most criticized.