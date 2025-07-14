Ex-Teammate Used to Shield LeBron James’ Decision as Rich Paul’s Draymond Green Conversation Surfaces Amid Warriors Rumor

If there’s one thing we know about LeBron James, it’s that the man plays chess while the rest of the league plays checkers—blindfolded. And just like that guy in your friend group who “hasn’t decided” on weekend plans but is already booking flights in stealth mode, LeBron is evaluating his future while everyone else hits refresh on trade trackers.

According to long-time friend and business mogul Rich Paul, “LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all.” That’s code for: don’t expect him to wait around while Austin Reaves learns how to run the pick and roll in a playoff series.

But Rich wasn’t done. “We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him.” Translation: Bron’s still got that fire—he’s just deciding where to let it burn.

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, four teams have reached out to LeBron James’ camp—the Cleveland Cavaliers, the LA Clippers, the Golden State Warriors, and the Dallas Mavericks. The same franchises that probably Googled “how to impress a king” before making the call.

Of course, LeBron James holds the ultimate Uno reverse card: a no-trade clause. So if any team wants him, they better bring more than just cap space and a dream. Just months ago, LeBron laughed off Golden State trade rumors. Now? He’s evaluating. And in NBA terms, that’s the grown-up version of “it’s complicated.”

Rich Paul, Draymond Green & The Not-So-Free Agency

While LeBron James’ future is draped in velvet secrecy, Rich Paul is out here casually explaining the death of free agency like it’s a book club topic.

“Obviously, I talked to Draymond a lot. He and I talked about that a lot. And I think what he meant by that is—you’ve seen it—the less of a spin or, you know, what was available… there was not much opportunity there.” he said, referencing Draymond Green’s cryptic comments and Brandon Ingram’s quiet trade-then-sign saga.

“I mean, I went through it this year with Brandon Ingram… doing his deal during the season with the Raptors… had he got to the open market, there was not much opportunity there.” Paul explained.

Ingram, by the way, is now locked in for $120 million with the Raptors—a team that finished 30-52 last season. But Ingram is an optimist: “We’re making the Playoffs. We’re trying to build championship habits.” Somewhere, Scottie Barnes is nodding very slowly.

Paul also pointed out that “free agency is that moment of connectivity and cool that we should really build around.” Now if only the second apron wasn’t suffocating team flexibility like a tight pair of skinny jeans on laundry day. “I don’t want to continue to dampen free agency—because free agency is a very critical part of the brand of the league, for sure,” Paul added. Amen. While Rich Paul’s talking shop and LeBron James is evaluating futures like an HGTV host, Draymond Green has entered his philosophical arc.

Back in February, Kevin Durant casually dropped this line: “I think Draymond would be an incredible head coach.” At the time, Draymond wasn’t convinced, saying: “I think I could be a good coach. I don’t want to be.”

via Imago Mar 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues a call against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Fast forward to this summer, Green posted a highlight reel of his June, including date nights, Dennis Rodman meetups, and a surprising Instagram comment. A fan asked, “Dray, are you going to take over when Izzo retires?” Green replied, “yes.” That single word had more drama than a season finale.

Tom Izzo, the 70-year-old Michigan State legend, has not confirmed retirement, but even he said, “I don’t believe you have to retire on a high note.” So don’t be shocked if Draymond suddenly appears courtside in East Lansing with a clipboard and a whistle.

This whole coaching interest may have been accelerated after Draymond Green lost out on another job—NBPA President.

Despite being a long-time advocate for players, Green was passed over in favor of Fred VanVleet, who’s basically the NBA version of that guy who gets promoted while still holding the team fantasy football trophy. VanVleet, the new union leader, brings experience through his VanVleet Family Foundation and years of advocacy.

Green, not one to stay silent, wrote on Threads: “I should’ve been the Players association president lol. I could’ve helped a lot.” He’s not wrong. Say what you will, but Draymond’s got a PhD in NBA politics.

In the background of all this is LeBron James, looming large like a storm cloud made of clutch stats and championship rings. The 40-year-old is still elite, still healthy (mostly), and still has the league watching his every move like it’s the final episode of a prestige drama.

So where does he go?

The Lakers say they support him. Rich Paul says they’re watching. The Warriors are waiting. The Mavericks are dreaming. And the Cavaliers… well, they probably just want the family reunion pic.

Whatever happens next, you can bet one thing: LeBron James will decide when he’s good and ready. And when he does, don’t be shocked if another former teammate or Instagram comment ends up being the key to the next chapter.