Ex-Teammate Scotty Pippen Jr. Opens Up on Ja Morant’s Grizzlies Exit

Scotty Pippen Jr. is prepared to usher in a new era for the Memphis Grizzlies. He has to fill the massive shoes of an electric player, as the Grizzlies’ roster had some massive changes in the offseason. Pippen Jr. was “excited” for the new season despite the challenges.

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When Scotty Pippen Jr. visited the Philippines in the offseason, the local media inevitably brought up the unceremonious exit of Ja Morant. Pippen Jr revealed what Morant meant to him.

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“It’s Ja’s work ethic. The way he approaches the game- he’s one of the top PGs in the league,” Pippen Jr replied when asked what the one thing he’d miss about Morant.

Following a terrible 25-57 season for the Grizzlies, the Ja Morant saga took an expected turn. Months of trade speculation boiled over when Morant was absent from the team’s end-of-season exit interviews in April.

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In what turned out to be his last season with the team, Morant played in just 20 games for the Grizzlies. He averaged 19.5 points, 8.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game, but was having a down year. Ja Morant had been sidelined since January with a UCL sprain in his left elbow, but his future was sealed.

Ending the star guard’s seven-year association with the Grizzlies, a blockbuster trade saw Ja Morant head to the Portland Trail Blazers with Jerami Grant and Kris Murray moving the other way. Despite the exit, Ja Morant had a profound effect on Pippen Jr.

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“So being around him for the past three seasons has been great for me for developing my game,” Pippen Jr continued.

Pippen Jr. revealed he studied Morant’s pace, decision-making, and pick-and-roll coordination and called his exit “definitely tough to see.”

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However, he was prepared to face the challenges in the NBA. “I think just stepping into a bigger role and, you know, just this summer just being prepared for that and [getting] ready to get the season started,” he said.

Pippen Jr’s NBA career will take off this season as the likes of Cam Boozer refreshed the Grizzlies’ roster.

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Pippen Jr. opens up on the unconventional route to the NBA

Scotty Pippen Jr. earned two-time First-Team All-SEC honors and averaged over 17.5 points for Vanderbilt in three seasons. But the 2022 NBA Draft proved to be a shocking point in his career. Dubbed undersized at 6’1, and lacking elite explosiveness, he was bypassed in the draft.

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However, after years of pure determination and grit, he earned a rotational spot. When the reporters asked his thoughts on his journey, he offered advice to the youngsters.

“Trust your work. Be comfortable with what you do. Be confident, and for me, as I was making it towards the NBA path, I would say my confidence wavered depending on how others looked at me. Trust your work, work hard, be ready, and you know your name’s called.”

Pippen Jr. signed a two-way contract in July 2022 with the Los Angeles Lakers and split time with the South Bay Lakers. His elite playmaking at the inaugural G League Next Up Game showed a glimpse of his potential.

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After landing a standard deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, he carved out a permanent backup role by echoing his father’s tenacity.

Set to play an important role this season, he reflected on how NBA careers could flip around.

“I would say just knowing how fast the NBA changes. You could be a two-way player one day, then you could be a main player, then a starter in the NBA. So just knowing how hard you have to work and just knowing that every day the NBA changes,” he said.

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In a new era without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies will certainly bank on the talented youngsters to carry their postseason hopes.