Ex-Thunder Star Gives Sam Presti His Flowers as OKC Fans Receive Fierce Message

Let’s get one thing straight: When a 14-year NBA vet who’s played everywhere from Broadway to Hollywood starts gushing about Oklahoma City of all places, you know something special’s happening. Raymond Felton didn’t just toss out your garden-variety GM compliment—he went full-on TED Talk about Sam Presti’s genius, and honestly? We’re taking notes.

“You gotta tip your hat off to this guy, man… he’s one of the best in the game,” Felton said, with the kind of reverence usually reserved for championship speeches and Michael Jordan documentaries. And coming from a guy who’s seen more locker rooms than a janitor? That’s not just respect—that’s a testimony.

But here’s the kicker: Felton wasn’t just marveling at Presti’s ability to hoard draft picks like they’re Bitcoin. No, he zeroed in on the real magic trick—how OKC’s front office has turned a mid-market team into a vibe. We’re talking about a franchise where players get developed like fine wine, the community gets treated like family, and the fans? Oh, they’d probably storm the court for a preseason win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Syndication: The Oklahoman Thunder draft pick Chet Holmgren and general manager Sam Presti pose for a photo during a press conference in Oklahoma City on June 25. jenni — print1 Oklahoma City OK , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBRYANxTERRY/THExOKLAHOMANx 18939807

AD

“He cares about his players, he cares about the community, and the fans are nothing but amazing there,” Felton added, basically describing the NBA’s version of a Disney movie. Meanwhile, other GMs are out here treating their rosters like fantasy teams and their cities like Airbnb rentals.

The best part? While the rest of the league was busy chasing superteams and Instagram clout, Sam Presti was out here playing chess while everyone else stuck with checkers. And now that the Thunder are clobbering the league with homegrown talent? Yeah, suddenly everyone wants to copy the blueprint.

Felton’s final verdict? Oklahoma City isn’t just doing it right—they’re rewriting the damn manual. And if you’re not paying attention? Well, that’s on you.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Felton’s Fierce Nod to OKC’s Unmatched Fan Passion

Let’s be real—most NBA fanbases have the attention span of a goldfish. One losing season, and the arena sounds like a library with worse acoustics. But Raymond Felton, a guy who’s collected NBA jerseys like trading cards, wants you to know Oklahoma City isn’t most fanbases.

“They really LOVE that team, man… they LOVE that Team,” Felton said. You can tell he’s still mildly shocked. This city cheered for rookie contract players like they were MVPs. They treated rebuilds like suspenseful limited series—“Trust the Presti-ssance!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some cities burned jerseys or wrote think pieces about their front office’s failures. OKC fans quietly built something analytics can’t measure: real institutional knowledge. They could explain why Aleksej Pokuševski’s potential mattered more than his shooting. They debated G-League call-ups like MIT grads. And they never once pretended to understand the Stepien Rule.

Now, with the Thunder rising as the league’s next big thing, the rest of the NBA is getting a lesson. Sam Presti’s galaxy brain plus fans who would watch paint dry if it wore Thunder blue. Felton calls it “like a machine.” Our take? The league should be scared. OKC’s secret weapon was never just the front office. It was always the fans who actually liked basketball.